Apple AirPods Pro just got a major price cut as Amazon kicks off its 2024 new year sales

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve set a New Year's resolution to work out more or simply have an aging pair of earbuds, Amazon’s kicking off 2024 with an excellent deal. The online behemoth has dropped Apple’s newest AirPods Pro to the lowest price we’ve tracked, at just $190. That’s a staggering $59 off, and Prime members score free, fast shipping. While it’s not the first time we’ve seen this price, it is a bigger discount than Amazon rolled out for Black Friday, meaning this size markdown doesn’t come around too often.

Second-generation AirPods Pro impress with all-day battery life, excellent noise cancellation, and a personalized listening experience that lets you rock out to any of your favorite songs. Even from the first-generation Pros or standard AirPods, you’ll score a better all-around experience.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, $190 (was $249) at Amazon

Just like first-generation AirPods Pro, the second generation sticks with a shorter, more compact design. The left and right AirPods are more functional than the standard second-generation models, as you can squeeze the stem to control playback, pick up a phone call, or even ask Siri a question. Additionally, you can ensure these will stay in your ear with several ear tips to pick from and a fit test you can run through.

AirPods Pro delivers a robust listening experience powered by a custom-designed driver that works for any genre, and these even offer a surprisingly large amount of bass for the size of the earbuds. These also support Spatial Audio with head tracking for an immersive listening experience that dynamically places audio around you.

And if you need a playlist to really pump yourself up as your workout in 2024, have no fear, as AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant up to the IP54 standard. That also means the entire package is protected against water and dust.

You can also let some of the world around you in, block it all out, or mix it together with three listening modes: adaptive audio, adaptive transparency, or active noise cancellation. The latter is some of the best we tested, and the newest “Adaptive Audio” proved impressive in our testing, especially for travel.

When not in your ears, AirPods Pro lives in the carrying case, which doubles as a charger. You can expect six hours of playback with a mode like active noise cancellation or Adaptive Audio engaged, but with quick recharges from the case, you can get a full day's worth of playback. The case itself can be recharged via USB-C—a cable comes in the box— a MagSafe charger, a Qi-enabled wireless charger, or even an Apple Watch charger.

You can also keep track of your AirPods—the left and right earbuds or the case—via FindMy, as Apple’s integrated a U1 chip inside for effortless location tracking. Thanks to a built-in speaker, you can even ping the case, much like an AirTag.

At a massive 24% off, there has never been a better time to score AirPods Pro second-generation. These are excellent choices if you’re still rocking first-generation AirPods Pro or original AirPods or are new to the wireless earbuds game.

