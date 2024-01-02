Alabama's Dallas Turner Shares NFL Draft Decision

Alabama Crimson Tide standout linebacker Dallas Turner shared his NFL Draft intentions with conviction following his team’s 27-20 overtime loss to the No.1 Michigan Wolverines in Monday’s Rose Bowl.

Regarded as a high first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, the junior stalwart told ESPN's Alex Scarborough he will be leaving Tuscaloosa early.

"I'm gone," said Turner. "Ain't no if, ands or buts about it."

The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, who had three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Wolverines, is arguably one of the nation's top pass rushers.

Turner led Alabama with 10 nine sacks including a team-high 13.5 for loss this season and two forced fumbles. Overall, in his three years at Alabama, Turner finishes with 21.5 sacks and 117 tackles.

The 6'4", 242-pound star edge rusher likely will not have to wait long to hear his name called on April 25 in Detroit.