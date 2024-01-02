OFFERS
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved 'dark money' disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus' domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent's Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Tuesday, Jan. 02
Alabama's Dallas Turner Shares NFL Draft Decision

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 5:27 a.m.

Alabama Crimson Tide standout linebacker Dallas Turner shared his NFL Draft intentions with conviction following his team’s 27-20 overtime loss to the No.1 Michigan Wolverines in Monday’s Rose Bowl.

Regarded as a high first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, the junior stalwart told ESPN's Alex Scarborough he will be leaving Tuscaloosa early.

"I'm gone," said Turner. "Ain't no if, ands or buts about it."

No surprise but Alabama standout edge Dallas Turner tells me he’s turning pro. “I’m gone. Ain’t no if, ands or buts about it.”

— Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) January 2, 2024

The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, who had three tackles and a sack in the loss to the Wolverines, is arguably one of the nation's top pass rushers.

Turner led Alabama with 10 nine sacks including a team-high 13.5 for loss this season and two forced fumbles. Overall, in his three years at Alabama, Turner finishes with 21.5 sacks and 117 tackles.

Standout edge rusher Dallas Turner announced he is leaving Alabama for the NFL Draft following the team's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

John David Mercer&solUSA TODAY Sports

The 6'4", 242-pound star edge rusher likely will not have to wait long to hear his name called on April 25 in Detroit.

