Adult Cousins Surprising Grandparents With Sleepovers Is the Most Wholesome Internet Trend

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adult Cousins Surprising Grandparents With Sleepovers Is the Most Wholesome Internet Trend

Michelle Stein
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 midnight

Adult cousins are showing up unannounced at their grandparents' house for surprise sleepovers—and it's the most wholesome internet trend out there.

On TikTok, folks are delighting their grandmothers and grandfathers by dropping by in their pajamas with boxes of pizza and the intention of spending the night. The grandparents' reactions, as you might imagine, are priceless.

"This is your sign to surprise your grandparents with a sleepover with all your adult cousins," one TikTok user captioned their now-viral video of the (very much welcomed) home takeover.

"Hi there! We came to have a sleepover," a woman announced after the grandmother let her and her gaggle of cousins inside.

"Have a sleepover? Well, that's great," Grandma replied.

The granddaughter responded, "You don't mind, do you?" to which Grandma declared, "Oh my gosh. It's the best Christmas present ever."

"So this has all been planned all along? This is something else," the grandmother added before putting her hands on her face and tearing up.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the comments, folks expressed their adoration for the idea, with one TikTok user writing, "i love this trend so much. i wish my grandparents were still here."

Another person wrote, "Grandpa when he heard 'sleepover'😐 Grandma when she heard sleepover ☺."

Meanwhile, someone else commented, "Please, I beg you, do this while you can. It's more than worth it."

In a similar TikTok video, another user wrote, "Come with me and my ten adult cousins to surprise our grandparents by showing up one by one."

Upon opening the front door, the grandfather exclaimed, "Oh my gosh! My favorite people in the world!" The grandmother was equally shocked and thrilled (and, at times, perhaps a bit overwhelmed).

The cousins in this clip brought Christmas pajamas for their grandparents—in addition to showing up in their own PJs and bringing pizza—and the video showed the family members playing games together.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One TikTok user commented, "This is literally the best trend ever! I miss my grandparents so much.😭😭"

Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Please notice how they came with food and gifts and activities. Not to burden them with feeding and entertaining them. Beautiful gestures."

Yet another TikTok user declared, "Surprise Sleepover At Grandparents must be ranked as #1 trend of 2023!!!!"

What do you think of this trend? Would it go over well in your family?

Next: 121 Questions To Ask Your Grandparents About Their Lives, According to a Licensed Therapist

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: