A mysterious Tesla rival is facing a deadline that can dramatically affect its future

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A mysterious Tesla rival is facing a deadline that can dramatically affect its future

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 6:53 p.m.

Electric car manufacturer and Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report rival Faraday Future  (FFIE) - Get Free Report is at serious risk of losing an actual symbol of its status.

Related: VW's electric version of iconic vehicle to make 2024 debut

The troubled manufacturer is at risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ because of its alarmingly low share price. 

The Los Angeles-based firm was recently given a notice by the stock exchange noting that it had failed to maintain a minimum price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days from Nov. 9 to Dec. 27, 2023.

As of January 2, the price of Faraday Future stock sits at 23 cents per share, a 96% decrease since the beginning of September. 

Faraday Future's FF91 electric car on display at the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas..

FREDERIC J&period BROWN&solGetty Images

Faraday has been given a deadline of June 24, 2024 for its share price to meet the $1 per share minimum for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. If it fails to meet said threshold by the set date, the company will be given another grace period and will be subject to delisting from the stock exchange. 

The latest fiasco is the most recent in a series of financial and organizational woes, as well as some questionable decisions made by the EV manufacturer. 

In October 2023, the company brought along the troubled Grammy-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown as a "Developer Co-Creation Officer."

The Faraday Future logo is displayed on the steering wheel of the FF91 electric car unveiled at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vega.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

In August, Faraday Future initiated a stock split in a bid to boost its share price, which failed to materialize on the boards. In June, the company received $90 million in investment from ATW Partners and Senyun International to support the production and delivery of its FF 91 electric car. 

More Business of EVs:

Despite the ills and woes that the firm is facing, Faraday Future maintains a presence on social media, and regularly posts on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter,) whenever it delivers one of its $249,000 FF 91s to a customer.

Stuck in the trade hunt maze? Let our Hedge Fund gurus light the way. Real Money Pro is your express pass to trading excellence. Immediate access, strategies from the pros – it’s all at your fingertips. Leap into action with a membership now!

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: