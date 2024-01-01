OFFERS
'Why I Haven’t Cleaned My Apartment on New Year’s Day for 12 Years'

Morgan McMurrin
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 10:25 a.m.

There’s no denying that there are tons of New Year's Eve traditions around the world. From popular ones, like kissing someone at midnight and banging on pots and pans when the clock strikes twelve, to more eccentric ones, like dancing in the streets on New Year’s Eve while you’re dressed up as a bear. Some people grow up doing these kinds of rituals each year, however, I never did. Because of this, I wanted to incorporate one into my life when I graduated college and moved to NYC. The only problem was, I wasn’t sure which one would be right for me.

After doing a lot of research, I realized the task was going to be harder to nail down than I originally thought. I loved the idea of sporting some sort of cute polka-dotted dress on NYE, but since I didn’t have anything with that pattern in my closet already, that tradition was out of my budget.

I also didn’t want to run around my apartment building seven times in the freezing cold temperature each year, and I had no interest in taking part in customs that required me to hang onions on my door, or break a bunch of plates. I was starting to think I’d never find one I could do. Then, my friend told me about something her family did (or, well, didn’t do) and I knew it was the perfect thing for me to start implementing into my routine each year.

She explained that there is a Chinese ritual where you don’t clean your house or do laundry on New Year’s Day. People believe that if you do clean on January 1, you end up sweeping away all of the good luck that’s stored away in your home for that coming year, so you wait until January 2 to complete your household chores like laundry, dishes and tidying up instead. That way, good vibes and good fortune will be with you all 365 days of the year.

Related: Closing Our Eyes While Opening Our Hearts—30 Transformative New Year's Prayers

Even though I was excited to finally start a tradition of my own, I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t follow through with it. For most people, not cleaning one day would be a piece of cake, but for me, it's a little difficult. You see, I’m kind of a neat freak. I love keeping my home clean and tidy. I get annoyed when dishes are left in the sink. I never let laundry pile up. I vacuum at least once a day, and if I notice something is out of place, I have to fix it right away. 

@rhiannonbtaylor

What’s considered “cleaning” 🫤🤷🏽‍♀️ #newyearsday #newyears #2023goodluck #welcome2023🤩 #newyearssuperstitions #relatable #thenewyear2023 #readyfortheyear2023

♬ Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) (Version Revisited) - Mark Ronson https://www.tiktok.com/@rhiannonbtaylor/video/7183744291737554218

So the idea of just letting dust bunnies be was easier said than done. In fact, I caught myself almost accidentally breaking the New Year’s tradition a couple of times the first year I did it. However, thankfully, I kept myself from doing so, and this year will actually be my 12th year taking part in this custom.

Related: 55 New Year's Resolution Ideas for 2024

With each year that’s passed, it’s gotten easier and easier for me to loosen up and not care if on January 1 my place looks a little messy, or if there are a couple of coffee cups that need to be washed, or if I trek some dirt inside after I come in from a walk. 

@jeaniceperez

Moms on New Years Eve #momsbelike #momlife #newyearseve #newyearcleaning #2023

♬ original sound - alexbreakshisback https://www.tiktok.com/@jeaniceperez/video/7183446165390904622

And even though I don’t know if taking part in the tradition has helped me be "luckier" than I would have been if I didn’t do it, I’m glad I’ve stuck with it. After all, it’s helped me focus less on looks and appearances and more so on relaxing, being in the moment and celebrating the New Year.

@adventuresofbella

Share with all your friends. Here is your excuse not to do laundry 🤣 #laundryday #laundrytok #superstitions #newyearseve #newyearsday #happynewyear #newyears #laundryhack #farmwife #farmlife #mommalife #momlife #laundryneverends #momhack #homesteadlife #laundryday #newyear2023

♬ Goo Goo Muck - The Cramps https://www.tiktok.com/@adventuresofbella/video/7182604339607850282

So, if you’re looking for a New Year tradition to try out, consider this one! Even if you don’t believe in superstitions, it’ll at least give you an excuse to sit back and not do any cleaning on that day. That alone is a win-win!

Next: 100 Best New Year's Quotes To Ring in 2024

