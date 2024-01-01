Where NFL Playoff Picture Stands After Packers-Vikings, New Year’s Eve Slate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Where NFL Playoff Picture Stands After Packers-Vikings, New Year’s Eve Slate

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 4:40 a.m.

With one weekend remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is nearly set. 

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC with their 56–19 demolition of the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. 

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the No. 1 spot as a result of defeating the Washington Commanders. the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys beating the Detroit Lions

Around the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot with their win over the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals were officially eliminated from postseason consideration with the Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 33–10, putting them in position to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Chicago Bears next week. 

Here’s how the NFL’s playoff picture currently stands in the AFC and NFC entering Week 18:

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (12–4)

2. Dallas Cowboys (11–5)

3. Detroit Lions (11–5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11–5) 

6. Los Angeles Rams (9–7)

7. Green Bay Packers (8–8)

---

8. Seattle Seahawks (8–7)

9. New Orleans Saints (8–8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7–9)

12. Atlanta Falcons (7–9)

ELIMINATED

11. Chicago Bears (7–9)

13. New York Giants (5–11)

14. Washington Commanders (4–12)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–14)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (13–3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–5)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9–6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (10–6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9–7)

---

8. Houston Texans (9–7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9–7)

ELIMINATED

10. Denver Broncos (8–8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (8–8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7–9)

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–11)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–11)

16. New England Patriots (4–12)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: