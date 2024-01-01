OFFERS
Week 18 Waiver Wire: Pickups for the Regular-Season Finale

Michael Fabiano
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 12:52 a.m.

Here’s an early look at the fantasy players you’ll be targeting off the waiver wire this week. None of these players are rostered in more than 60% of Yahoo! leagues. The actual Yahoo! ownership percentage is included in parentheses. Players are listed from the most owned to the least owned after Sunday’s games. 

Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears (53%)

David Banks&solUSA Today Sports

Herbert, who was listed in this column last week, posted another solid line for the Bears in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. He carried the ball a team-high 18 times, rushed for 124 yards with a touchdown and scored 20.9 points. The Bears made D’Onta Foreman a healthy scratch, which made Herbert a more attractive option in championship week. If that happens again, he’ll be a flex option in Green Bay.

Joe Flacco, QB, Cleveland Browns (34%)

Flacco has been every bit “elite” in both real and fantasy football since he returned to action. He’s scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games, during which time he has thrown for a bananas 1,362 yards and 11 touchdowns. That includes last week’s big performance against a tough New York Jets team. If the Browns can still improve their postseason seeding in Week 18, Flacco would be a solid option.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams (28%)

Robinson, who has been listed in this column for weeks, is still a free agent in plenty of leagues. That is despite putting up double digits in five straight games including Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Next week’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is a positive one, too, as their defense struggles against opposing wideouts at times. The Niners could also rest defensive starters in the game.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints (18%)

Alvin Kamara (ankle) left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn’t return, leaving Williams to see a featured role. If A.K. is unable to return to the field for next week’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Williams would become a solid flex option in what is a very favorable matchup. He saw 19 carries and was targeted four times against the Bucs, so volume would be on his side, too.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints (15%)

Nathan Ray Seebeck&solUSA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a godsend to plenty of fantasy managers (including this one) who lost T.J. Hockenson, as the fantasy “replacement” caught eight passes for 90 yards and scored a touchdown in a win over the Buccaneers. All told, Johnson finished with 23 fantasy points. Not bad for a guy who was grabbed off the wire in most leagues, and he’s still a free agent in more than 80% of Yahoo! leagues. Johnson has now scored double digits in three straight games, making him a legitimate option in Week 18.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers (12%)

The 49ers’ 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders clinched the top seed in the NFC, so there’s a good chance coach Kyle Shanahan will rest his starters in the regular-season finale. That would mean a solid workload for Mitchell, who carried the rock 17 times and scored a touchdown in Washington. Chrisitan McCaffrey also got a bit banged up in the contest, so I’d expect Mitchell to be the lead runner.

Greg Dortch, WR, Arizona Cardinals (7%)

Dortch, who was listed in this column last week, produced his second straight nice stat line, this time in a shocking win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He was targeted seven times, tied with Michael Wilson (5%) for the team lead, and posted seven catches for 82 yards. With Marquise Brown on injured reserve, Dortch and Wilson will be worth a look when the Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in their finale.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, New York Giants (4%)

Taylor got the start this week against the Rams, and he filled up the stat sheets with 319 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and 18.8 fantasy points. He’ll play his next game at home against the Eagles, who have been one of the NFL’s most generous defenses against quarterbacks. The G-Men will also be looking to play spoiler in this NFC East rivalry matchup, so Taylor could post nice fantasy totals once again.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (3%)

As I mentioned in the case of Taylor, the Eagles are bad against quarterbacks and maybe even worse against wide receivers. That makes Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson (11%) viable options off the waiver wire. After all, Philadelphia just allowed nice stat lines to both Dortch and Wilson, who aren’t exactly Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, if you know what I mean. Slayton certainly has some sleeper appeal.

Melvin Gordon RB, Baltimore Ravens (0%)

The Ravens have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so there’s a good chance they’ll rest some of their starters. If that includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, it would be Gordon who sees most of the touches against the Steelers. He ran the ball six times for 10 yards and scored a touchdown against the Dolphins, and any added volume would make him a risk-reward flex starter in a meaningless contest.

