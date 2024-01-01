Victor Wembanyama’s Freakish Dunk Against Celtics Had NBA Social Media Buzzing

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Victor Wembanyama’s Freakish Dunk Against Celtics Had NBA Social Media Buzzing

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 3:36 a.m.

The Boston Celtics closed out 2023 in impressive style by beating the San Antonio Spurs, 134-101, at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

However, Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama stole the show with perhaps the move of the year.

With the Celtics leading 79–58 midway through the third quarter, Wembanyama corralled a loose ball at mid-court. After taking just “one” dribble, the 7’4” big man took off just inside the three-point line and made a freakish slam dunk.

Wemby looked every bit of 7'4" on this play against Boston 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sTkujr0t3a

— NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2024

Wembanyama scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting while adding seven rebounds, three assists and one block in a losing effort.

Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 25 points, led a balanced Boston offense that produced six players scoring in double figures.

Despite the Celtics improving to an NBA-best 26–6 on the season, it was Wembanyama from the 5–27 Spurs who had the NBA world buzzing on social media.

Wemby with the finger roll…dunk!! pic.twitter.com/NK5mPXW0JA

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 1, 2024

Wemby’s reach is ridiculous 🤯pic.twitter.com/7qhcLPUdeM

— Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) January 1, 2024

This video of Wemby in slow motion is ABSURD! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDNH96DcXn

— OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 1, 2024

EASY throwdown for Victor Wembanyama 💥pic.twitter.com/1UqjkY0wMQ

— WembyNationCP (@WembyNationCP) January 1, 2024

Wemby only needed one dribble 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VTsZiaPvXj

— WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) January 1, 2024

Wemby’s a freak man 😂

pic.twitter.com/Wnzr8JYPi8

— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 1, 2024

Wemby is a cheat code 😳

pic.twitter.com/ygEceGy8Kn

— BuySportsCards.com (@buysportscards) January 1, 2024
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: