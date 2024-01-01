Time For a New Calendar! Here Are All of the January Holidays and Observances in 2024
Are you ready to rock 2024? January kicked off with a holiday—that would be New Year’s Day, of course!—but there are loads of other things to celebrate during the first month of the year besides… well, it being a new year! For some religious groups, January marks the end of the holiday season with the celebration of Epiphany. The month also has a day set aside to remember the legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. But did you know that there is a special interest, hobby or person to honor and celebrate on every day of the month? Here is a giant list of January holidays and observances in 2024!
These daily observances are dedicated to things as silly and random as National Hangover Day (another observance on January 1 after spending New Year’s Eve partying!), stickers, popcorn and kazoos! Some days in January are marked for honoring professional groups, pediatricians and infusion (aka IV) nurses, and others bring awareness to certain diseases or medical situations, like the first successful cesarean section and leprosy.
There are also entire weeks in January that are dedicated to honoring and celebrating different items or causes, like National Pizza Week and Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week, and causes that are highlighted all month long, like glaucoma awareness and human trafficking awareness and prevention.
Ready to find out what special days there are in January? We’ve put together a hefty list for you to look over. Maybe there will be one or two that you didn’t know about before that you’ll want to add to your own calendar to celebrate as you kick off 2024!
What Major Holidays are in January 2024?
In the United States, there are two major holidays celebrated in January: New Year’s Day (January 1, 2024) and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 15, 2024). Both of these are federal holidays as decreed by Congress, which means that banks and many businesses will be closed, including federally-run departments like the post office.
January 2024 Daily Holidays and Observances
January 1
- New Year’s Day
- Apple Gifting Day
- Commitment Day
- Copyright Law Day
- Ellis Island Day
- Global Family Day
- National Bloody Mary Day
- National Hangover Day
- Polar Bear Plunge/Swim Day
- Public Domain Day
- Ring a Bell Day
- Rose Bowl Game
- Thank God It's Monday Day
- World Day of Peace
January 2
- 55 MPH Speed Limit Day
- Happy Mew Year for Cats Day
- National Buffet Day
- National Cream Puff Day
- National Motivation and Inspiration Day
- National Personal Trainer Awareness Day
- National Pet Travel Safety Day
- National Run Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day
- National Science Fiction Day
- Saint Basil's Day
- Swiss Cheese Day
- World Introvert Day
- Stop Spam Day
January 3
- Earth at Perihelion (two weeks after December Solstice, when the Earth is closest to the Sun in its orbit)
- Festival of Sleep Day
- Fruitcake Toss Day
- Humiliation Day
- International Mind-Body Wellness Day
- J.R.R. Tolkien Day
- National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
- National Drinking Straw Day
- National Write to Congress Day
- Women Rock! Day
January 4
- Dimpled Chad Day
- Free Flower Basket Day
- National Spaghetti Day
- Pop Music Chart Day
- Tom Thumb Day
- Trivia Day
- World Braille Day
- World Hypnotism Day
January 5
- Carver Day
- National Bird Day
- National Day of Dialogue
- National Screenwriters Day
- National Whipped Cream Day
- Twelfth Night/Epiphany Eve
January 6
- Epiphany/Three Kings Day
- Day of Los Reyes
- Apple Tree Day
- Cuddle Up Day
- National Walker's Shortbread Day
- National Bean Day
- National Play Outside Day (the first Saturday of every month)
- National Smith Day
- National Take a Poet to Lunch Day
- National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day
- National Technology Day
- World Day for War Orphans
January 7
- Harlem Globetrotters Day
- I Am a Mentor Day
- I’m Not Going to Take It Anymore Day
- International Programmers Day
- No Pants Subway Ride Day
- National Bobblehead Day
- National Pass Gas Day
- National Tempura Day
- Old Rock Day
- Orthodox Christmas Day
January 8
- Argyle Day
- Bubble Bath Day
- Divorce Monday
- Earth’s Rotation Day
- International Typing Day
- National Clean Your Desk Day
- National Gluten-Free Day
- National English Toffee Day
- National Male Watchers Day
- National Snuggle a Chicken Day
- National Winter Skin Relief Day
- Show and Tell Day at Work
- War on Poverty Day
- World Literary Day
- World Typing Day
January 9
- Balloon Ascension Day
- International Choreographers Day
- National Apricot Day
- National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
- National Shop For Travel Day
- National Static Electricity Day
- Word Nerd Day
- Play God Day (do something nice for someone)
- Poetry at Work Day
January 10
- Bittersweet Chocolate Day
- Houseplant Appreciation Day
- National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
- National Oysters Rockefeller Day
- National Peculiar People Day
- National Take the Stairs Day
- Save the Eagles Day
January 11
- Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day
- Girl Hug Boy Day
- Hot Toddy Day
- International Thank-You Day
- International Parity at Work Day
- Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day
- Milk Day
- National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
- National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day
- World Sketchnote Day
January 12
- Curried Chicken Day
- Kiss a Ginger Day
- National Hot Tea Day
- National Marzipan Day
- National Pharmacists Day
- National Youth Day
- Quitters Day
- Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution Day
January 13
- Korean American Day
- Make Your Dreams Come True Day
- National Peach Melba Day
- National Sticker Day
- National Vision Board Day
- Poetry Break Day
- Public Radio Broadcasting Day
- Rubber Ducky Day
- Stephen Foster Memorial Day
January 14
- Cesarean Section Day
- International Kite Day
- National Dress Up Your Pet Day
- National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day
- National Sunday Supper Day (second Sunday in January)
- Organize Your Home Day
- Orthodox New Year
- Ratification Day
- World Logic Day
January 15
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Day
- Blue Monday
- Brew Monday
- Civil Rights Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Elementary School Teacher Day
- Hat Day
- Humanitarian Day
- National Bagel Day
- National Crowd Feed Day
- National Day of Service
- National Kombucha ‘Booch’ Day
- National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day
- National Pothole Day
- Strawberry Ice Cream Day
- Wikipedia Day
January 16
- Appreciate a Dragon Day
- Book Publishers Day
- International Hot & Spicy Food Day
- National Fig Newton Day
- National Good Teen Day
- National Nothing Day
- National Quinoa Day
- Printing Ink Day
- Prohibition Remembrance Day
- Psychiatric Technician’s Day
- Religious Freedom Day
- Rid the World of Fad Diets & Gimmicks Day
January 17
- Benjamin Franklin Day
- Betty White Day
- Cable Car Day
- Customer Service Day
- Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day
- Hot-Buttered Rum Day
- Judgement Day
- Kid Inventors Day
- Museum Selfie Day
- National Bootleggers Day
- National Hot Heads Chili Day
- National Lose the Jet Lag Day
- Popeye Day
January 18
- Get to Know Your Customers Day
- Maintenance Day
- National Gourmet Coffee Day
- Peking Duck Day
- Thesaurus Day
- Winnie the Pooh Day
January 19
- Brew a Potion Day
- Good Memory Day
- National Popcorn Day
- National Tin Can Day
- New Friends Day
- Tenderness Toward Existence Day
January 20
- International Day of Acceptance
- National Buttercrunch Day
- National Cheese Lovers Day
- National Coffee Break Day
- National Disc Jockey Day
- National Penguin Day
- National Use Your Gift Card Day
- Soup Swap Day
- Take a Walk Outdoors Day
January 21
- International Playdate Day
- International Sweatpants Day
- National Cheesy Socks Day
- National Granola Bar Day
- National Hug Your Puppy Day
- National Hugging Day
- Mariachi Day
- World Religion Day (third Sunday in January)
- World Snow Day
- New England Clam Chowder Day
- One-Liners Day
- Own Your Own Home Day
- Squirrel Appreciation Day
- Thank Your Mentor Day
January 22
- Better Business Communication Day
- Celebration of Life Day
- Community Manager Appreciation Day
- Come in From the Cold Day
- National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day
- National Blonde Brownie Day
- National Hot Sauce Day
- National Polka Dot Day
- Roe vs. Wade Day
January 23
- Measure Your Feet Day
- National Handwriting Day (which coincides with John Hancock's Birthday)
- National Pie Day
- National Rhubarb Pie Day
- Snowplow Mailbox Hockey Day
- Speak Up and Succeed Day
January 24
- Beer Can Appreciation Day
- Belly Laugh Day
- Change a Pet’s Life Day
- International Day of Education
- International Mobile Phone Recycling Day
- Library Shelfie Day (fourth Wednesday in January)
- National Compliment Day
- National “Just Do It” Day
- National Peanut Butter Day
- Macintosh Computer Day
- Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day
January 25
- A Room Of One’s Own Day
- Clashing Clothes Day
- NASA's Day of Remembrance
- National Fish Taco Day
- National Irish Coffee Day
- National IV Nurse Day
- Observe the Weather Day
- Opposite Day
January 26
- Dental Drill Appreciation Day
- International Customs Day
- International Environmental Education Day
- National Activity Professionals Day
- National Big Wig Day
- National Fun at Work Day
- National Green Juice Day
- National Peanut Brittle Day
- National Preschool Health and Fitness Day (last Friday in January)
- Spouse’s Day
January 27
- Holocaust Memorial Day
- International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- National Chocolate Cake Day
- National Fun at Work Day (last Friday in January)
- National Geographic Day
- National Seed Swap Day
- Punch the Clock Day
- Vietnam Peace Day
- Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day
- World Breast Pumping Day
January 28
- American Immigration Lawyers Association Day of Action
- Christa McAuliffe Day
- Daisy Day
- Data Privacy Day
- Global Community Engagement Day
- International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day
- National LEGO Day
- National Bible Sunday (fourth Sunday in January)
- National Blueberry Pancake Day
- National Kazoo Day
- National Pediatrician Day
- Rattlesnake Roundup Day
- Pop Art Day
- World Leprosy Day
January 29
- Curmudgeons Day
- Freethinkers Day
- National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day
- National Carnation Day
- National Corn Chip Day
- National Puzzle Day
- Seeing Eye Guide Dog Anniversary
January 30
- National Croissant Day
- National Draw A Dinosaur Day
- National Escape Day
- National Inane Answering Message Day
- National Plan for Vacation Day
- School Day of Non-Violence and Peace
- Yodel for Your Neighbors Day
January 31
- Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day
- Brandy Alexander Day
- Gorilla Suit Day
- Eat Brussels Sprouts Day
- Hell is Freezing Over Day
- Hug an Economist Day
- Inspire Your Heart with the Arts Day
- International Zebra Day
- National Backward Day
- National Hot Chocolate Day
- Scotch Tape Day
Weekly Observances for January
- Celebration of Life Week (January 1-7)
- Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration Week (January 5-8)
- National Law Enforcement Training Week (January 7-13)
- National Mocktail Week (January 14-20)
- National Pizza Week (January 14-20)
- Home Office Safety and Security Week (January 14-120)
- Cuckoo Dancing Week (January 11-17)
- National Soccer Coaches of America Week (January 11-15)
- International Hoof Care Week (January 16-19)
- International Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18-25)
- Hunt for Happiness Week (January 21-27)
- National Fresh Squeezed Juice Week (January 21-27)
- International Snowmobile Safety and Awareness Week (January 20-27)
- Kiss a Shark Week (January 21-27)
- National Clean Out Your Inbox Week (January 22-28)
- National Medical Group Practice Week (January 22-26)
- Catholic Schools Week (January 28-February 3)
- National Meat Week (January 28-February 4)
Monthly Observances for January
- Adopt a Rescued Bird Month
- Apple and Apricots Month
- Artichoke and Asparagus Month
- Bath Safety Month
- Be Kind to Food Servers Month
- Black Diamond Month
- Book Blitz Month
- Brain Teaser Month
- Bread Machine Baking Month
- Celebration of Life Month
- Cervical Health Awareness Month
- Eye Care Month
- Family Fit Lifestyle Month
- Financial Wellness Month
- Get Organized Month
- International Child-Centered Divorce Month
- International Creativity Month
- International Veganuary Month
- International Wealth Mentality Month
- Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month
- March of Dimes Birth Defects Prevention Month
- National Be On-Purpose Month
- National Birth Defects Prevention Month
- National Blood Donor Month
- National Braille Literacy Month
- National Candy Month
- National CBD Month
- National Clean Up Your Computer Month
- National Codependency Awareness Month
- National Egg Month
- National Glaucoma Awareness Month
- National Hobby Month
- National Hot Tea Month
- National Meat Month
- National Mentoring Month
- National Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month
- National Polka Music Month
- National Poverty in America Awareness Month
- National Radon Action Month
- National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
- National Slow Cooking Month
- National Skating Month
- National Soup Month
- National Stalking Awareness Month
- National Staying Healthy Month
- National Sunday Supper Month
- National Thank You Month
- Oatmeal Month
- Random Action Month
- Retail Bakers Month
- Self-Help Group Awareness Month
- Teen Driving Awareness Month
- Thyroid Disease Awareness Month
- Walk Your Pet Month
