See All 10 Acts Performing Tonight on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

Tonight is the first night of qualifying performances for the premiere of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B presenting the first of the 10 artists from their teams, which were chosen from talent across the global Got Talent franchise.

The featured performers will include magicians, musicians, a comedian, a dance troupe, a sand artist and an indoor aerial act that has everybody on the edge of their seats.

Fantasy League will also mark the first time in the show’s history that the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of AGT: Fantasy League.

The decisions as to which 10 acts are getting the green light to the finale will be made each week by the AGT superfans.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League 2024 night 1 performers:

BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND

AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1, BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9

VARIETY

HANS

AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2

VARIETY

JON DORENBOS

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

MAGICIAN

KODI LEE

AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS

MUSICIAN

KRISTY SELLARS

AGT S17

VARIETY

KSENIYA SIMONOVA

UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

SAND ARTIST

MARIA SEIREN

JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1

SINGER

SHADOW ACE

AGT S18

VARIETY

TAPE FACE

AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1

COMEDIAN

V. UNBEATABLE

AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2

DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and next day on Peacock.

