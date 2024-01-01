See All 10 Acts Performing Tonight on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’
Tonight is the first night of qualifying performances for the premiere of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B presenting the first of the 10 artists from their teams, which were chosen from talent across the global Got Talent franchise.
The featured performers will include magicians, musicians, a comedian, a dance troupe, a sand artist and an indoor aerial act that has everybody on the edge of their seats.
Fantasy League will also mark the first time in the show’s history that the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of AGT: Fantasy League.
The decisions as to which 10 acts are getting the green light to the finale will be made each week by the AGT superfans.
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League 2024 night 1 performers:
BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND
AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1, BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9
VARIETY
HANS
AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
VARIETY
JON DORENBOS
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
MAGICIAN
KODI LEE
AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS
MUSICIAN
KRISTY SELLARS
AGT S17
VARIETY
KSENIYA SIMONOVA
UKRAINE'S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
SAND ARTIST
MARIA SEIREN
JAPAN'S GOT TALENT S1
SINGER
SHADOW ACE
AGT S18
VARIETY
TAPE FACE
AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
COMEDIAN
V. UNBEATABLE
AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and next day on Peacock.
