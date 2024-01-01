Rants & Raves: Jan. 2, 2024

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

- Let me understand the logic. President Trump has not been convicted of anything and President Biden is under investigation. Trump is guilty, according to the left, but there is no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden so they say. Hmmm.

- Is David McNabb playing an April Fool’s joke in December on us? He says Biden does not lie to us. Pardon me, while I try to stop laughing at that one. Unbelievable!

- To City of Prescott mayor and council: May your New Year’s resolution be one that allows you to speak with non-condemning attitudes and soft voices.

- Whitney Williams’ column basically reinforces reason(s) for the Prescott city manager’s resignation. AED should have been the top priority on day one. She was here for almost eight months and not a peep about AED until month seven which coincided with the recall.

- The City of Prescott business licensing was canceled two years after starting because it was not useful as anticipated. Four years later, council wants to restart it mainly because 65% of Arizona communities do it? Definitely not good reasoning.

- Nomination for joke rant of the year: “No state or judge said Trump can’t run. Hundreds of people have been convicted of insurrection.” When did you hatch this gem?

- Goode and the Three Bears - Lamar Bear was too cold, Gregory Bear was too hot, Future Bear is just right … and they all lived happily ever after.

- Before the paving of Old Black Canyon Highway, virtually 100% of Raven Ridge residents travelled through Prescott Country Club to/from their homes. Now we are conveniently driving down their street to/from town. Quit complaining.

- Letter writer David McNabb scolds another for not providing evidence and yet he does the same with evidence-free accusations of Trump, plus ludicrous claims like Biden does not lie and actually cares about people (yeah, his family).

- Nancy Scharff supports a constitutional amendment allowing abortion up until viability, close to the national consensus. However, the proposed Arizona amendment would, due to the loopholes in its language, permit termination of a child to the moment of birth. No.

- RE: Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year. If Councilman Gambogi’s comment regarding parks as “the crown jewel of recreational amenities” is accurate, don’t we deserve a dedicated parks director, rather than one spread so thin running other departments?

- Prescott’s mayor and council need to be transparent unconditionally about all expenditures and obligations of our tax money, including funds going to private businesses and former employees. This transparency does not now exist.

- RE: Prescott Recreation Services. What are the department’s “park-related responsibilities” at Antelope Hills Golf Complex? I thought a third party now handles maintenance and operations. Clarification would be nice and the city website is not helpful.

