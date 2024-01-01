Rams Social Media Takes Snarky Dig at Steelers After Clinching Playoff Berth

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Rams Social Media Takes Snarky Dig at Steelers After Clinching Playoff Berth

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 1:38 a.m.

In Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth with a little help from a team they lost to earlier in the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30–23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday helped the Rams, who took care of business against the New York Giants hours earlier, punch a ticket to the playoffs. On the heels of last year’s pitiful 5–12 campaign, the Rams silenced their critics in a surprising upturn of a 2023 season and could even be considered a dark horse contender for the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles made sure to thank the Pittsburgh "Big Dog" Steelers for aiding them in their hopes for postseason glory. However, the Rams’ social media account also took a playful dig at the black-and-gold who beat them in October under controversial circumstances.

This makes up for that spot of the ball. https://t.co/rAfIpDQvaC

— x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 1, 2024

The early-season 24–17 loss to the Steelers included a questionable call in which the officials gave a very generous spot to the Steelers, resulting in a critical first down during the fourth quarter. 

Pittsburgh’s latest benevolent (though unintentional) act may nonetheless convince the Rams to let bygones be bygones and focus on the future instead.

In the current NFC playoff picture, the No. 6 Rams would play the No. 3 Lions in the wild-card round, the ultimate homecoming game for former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. As for the more immediate future, Los Angeles (9–7) will play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: