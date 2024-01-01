Pat McAfee Had Funniest Reaction to Kirk Herbstreit’s Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Induction

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pat McAfee Had Funniest Reaction to Kirk Herbstreit’s Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Induction

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:05 p.m.

Let’s get one thing straight. Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit—a quarterback who threw five touchdowns against 11 interceptions in his collegiate career—is not going into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a player.

Indeed, during his four seasons with Ohio State, the Buckeyes ended two seasons in the Hall of Fame Bowl, one in the Liberty Bowl and one in the Citrus Bowl.

However, Herbstreit has made up for it by coming back to the Rose Bowl again and again as a broadcaster. In recognition of his distinguished 15 years calling the game, he was inducted into the bowl’s Hall of Fame alongside former Columbia quarterback Cliff Montgomery and Washington offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy.

Herbstreit said he did not speak at the event in which he was honored, a fact that made fellow ESPN College GameDay panelist Pat McAfee laugh.

Pat McAfee is very confused why Kirk Herbstreit didn't give a speech for being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

"The guy's in the Hall of Fame for speaking and they didn't have him speak. I don't know what that's all about. Congrats, though." pic.twitter.com/2QdN3eDMuc

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024

“The guy’s in the Hall of Fame for speaking and they didn’t have him speak. I don’t know what that’s all about,” the former West Virginia kicker/punter said. “Congrats, though.”

Herbstreit is set to call his 16th Rose Bowl on Monday afternoon, when he provides commentary for the battle royale between No. 1 Michigan (13–0) and No. 4 Alabama (12–1) in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: