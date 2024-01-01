OFFERS
Packers RB Aaron Jones Struck In Face While Attempting To “Deescalate” Post-Game Skirmish Between Players

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:05 a.m.

The Green Bay Packers (8–8) kept their playoff hopes alive after earning an impressive 33–10 road victory over the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings (7–9) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

However, during the postgame exchanges, Green Bay running back Aaron Jones was struck in the face while trying to break up a skirmish between Vikings defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. and several of the Packers players.

Aaron Jones gets inadvertently swatted in the face at the start of a postgame scrum, doesn't retaliate, doesn't get suspended pic.twitter.com/jgKCm4qI9w

— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 1, 2024

After the game, NBC's Melissa Stark asked Jones about the postgame scuffle. The Packers veteran, who ran for a game-high 120 rushing yards, said that he was simply trying to "deescalate" a contentious situation that arose between players from both teams.

Aaron Jones breaks down the post game scuffle pic.twitter.com/OSg9MInDnE

— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2024

Green Bay can clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 18. 

Late Sunday evening, oddsmakers opened the Packers opened as 3-point home favorites to beat Justin Fields and the Bears at Lambeau Field on Jan. 7.

