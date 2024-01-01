Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei Will Transfer to Florida State, per Report

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei Will Transfer to Florida State, per Report

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:25 p.m.

With quarterback Jordan Travis out of eligibility, Florida State reportedly has landed its next signal-caller.

Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to play for the Seminoles in 2024, according to a Monday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Uiagalelei, 22, threw 21 touchdown passes against seven interceptions for the Beavers in 2023.

A highly touted prospect out of Southern California, Uiagalelei committed to play for the Tigers in the spring of 2019. Debuting in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uiagalelei immediately established himself as a name to watch with a 439-yard outing against Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei was never able to recapture that magic, though, throwing nine touchdown passes against 10 interceptions in 2021. He improved slightly in 2022, but opted to transfer to Oregon State after the season.

D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly heading back to the ACC, the conference where his collegiate career began in 2020.

Abigail Dollins&solStatesman Journal&solUSA TODAY Network

Uiagalelei helped steer the Beavers (8–5) to a solid season, as the team briefly cracked the AP top 10 for the first time since 2012.

Florida State (13–1), on the other hand, is licking its wounds after a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: