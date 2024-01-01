Obituary: Eric G. Koehler

Eric G. Koehler, born in Seneca, Kansas on March 18, 1963 to James and Alice Koehler, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023 in his home in the Williamson Valley area of Prescott, Arizona surrounded by his wife, children and beloved dog, Hershey.

Eric is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Stella, his three boys, Nikolas, Zachary and Nathaniel, his daughter-in-law, Abby, future daughter-in-law, Marley, and his amazing grandson and namesake, Boaz Eric. Eric moved to Arizona in 1986 following his graduation from college. Soon after arriving in Arizona he met Stella and, after marrying in January 1989, relocated to her hometown of Prescott in 1991. Eric began a landscaping company in 1992, K-Ler Land Works, Inc., and continued to design and install beautiful outdoor creations until the sale of his company in October 2023.

Always known to work hard and play hard, Eric never missed an opportunity to organize a party. There was always a bracket involved to keep score of the Cornhole and Kan Jam games as he was the definition of competitiveness. His competitive nature stemmed from being an accomplished athlete from the time he was a young boy through his college career. He shared his knowledge and love of the sport of wrestling with many Prescott area kids throughout the years as a wresting coach at Mile High Middle School and Prescott High School.

His passions included everything to do with the beautiful outdoors, such as tending to his huge backyard garden, archery hunting in Northern Arizona and hiking and biking the many trails around Prescott, but his true love was his family and surrounding himself with the many friends he held dear. He was known for his positivity and “never give up” attitude. He handed down these wonderful traits to his beautiful boys and lived by example to all that encountered him.

Family and friends are welcome to join the Koehler family to bid farewell to a man that was taken from us far too quickly and far too soon.

A Memorial Service for Eric is to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 13th at the Ruth Street Community Theater at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street, Prescott, Arizona 86301. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that Eric held dear to his heart - St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

