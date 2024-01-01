Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative

In keeping with the federal Department of Veteran Affairs focus on both reducing veteran homelessness and offering additional assistance to those experiencing homelessness, the Prescott VA is working with its partner agencies to offer more veteran housing and resources.

As of November, national veteran homelessness data indicates that these coordinated efforts enabled 438 veterans to be housed in northern Arizona, exceeding the annual target goal by 125%.

The local VA, officially known as the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS), provides services for some 33,000 veterans across a 65,000 square-mile swath of northern Arizona.

“Housing homeless Veterans comes with challenges, but this region has a network of highly skilled and dedicated workers who truly care about this mission,” said Prescott-based Jessica Taylor, the NAVACHS homeless program coordinator in an agency news release. “We are also fortunate there are property managers in Northern Arizona who clearly care about our mission and helping homeless veterans succeed.”

“This success is a result of efforts built on the evidence-based ‘Housing First’ approach, which prioritizes getting a veteran into housing, then provides the veteran with the support they need to stay housed,” said NAVACHS Medical Director Steve Sample in the release.

Part of the veteran housing success is rooted in the VA’s Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program that offers supportive housing vouchers to provide homeless veterans with subsidized housing combined with case management services, the release said. This two-fold approach is intended to ensure that these veterans prove to be suitable, long-term tenants.

The program also offers justice outreach services, employment services and health care services through the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team, outreach, and transitional housing support, the release said. The VA, too, works with the local Coordinated Entry process to help identify veterans that require housing and then work through various veteran-centric and other homeless advocacy agencies to make certain “homeless veterans do not fall through the cracks,” the release said.

In 2024, the Prescott VA anticipates the ground breaking for a $28 million collaboration project with U.S. VETS Prescott, Gorman & Company and the Arizona Department of Housing on its Fort Whipple campus, the release said. The plan is to build a 103-unit complex to provide stable housing for generations of homeless veterans and their families. The project will include renovations of six former Fort Whipple officer’ quarters into one-bedroom apartments and a new three-story facility on vacant land adjacent to those structures. The expectation is that this project, an enhanced lease arrangement through the federal VA, will get underway come this summer.

All of these efforts are part of what is the federal VA’s identified top priority: ending veteran homelessness, the release said.

In 2023, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s data related to the annual Point-In-Time counts across America indicated that on a single night in the first month of the year there were 35,574 homeless veterans, representing a 7.4% increase from the prior year, the release said. The increase in homelessness for all Americans increased by 12% over the prior year, the release said.

The 2024 PIT count in Yavapai County is scheduled between Jan. 24-26 to identify both unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals on the night of Jan. 23.

On the upside, veteran homelessness has decreased by more than 50% since 2010 and 4.5% since 2020, the year of the global pandemic, the release said.

In 2023, federal VA facilities managed to permanently house 38,847 homeless veterans, surpassing the goal of 38,000 two months early, the release said.

“Every American deserves a safe and affordable home. Like air, water, and food, housing is a basic human need required for the health of individuals, communities, and nations,” said U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Director (USICH) Jeff Olivet. “VA is a critical part of USICH’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness he said in the release. “The Biden-Harris administration’s plan calls on all parts of the federal government, as well as mayors, landlords, developers, and everyone involved to help us build a future where no one experiences the tragedy of homelessness and everyone has a safe and affordable home.”

To assist with veteran homeless prevention, the Biden-Harris Administration recently announced two grants, the release said.

The first is the Supportive Services for Veteran Families: Within the coming year, the federal VA will award hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to organizations that help rapidly rehouse veterans and their families, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home, or identify new, more suitable housing situations for veterans and their families. Funding will be budgeted through the federal VA, but has yet to be determined, the release said.

The second is the Legal Services for Homeless Veterans and Veterans At-Risk for Homelessness, the release said.

In the coming year, the VA will award more than $26 million in funds to organizations that help homeless veterans with legal representation, assistance with court proceedings, defense in criminal cases related to homelessness, and more, the release said.

“One veteran experiencing homelessness will always be one too many – and we will do everything in our power to ensure that veterans get the safe, stable housing that they deserve,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in the release. “These new grants are a critical part of that effort, empowering VA and our partners to provide more housing and wraparound services to more homeless and at-risk Veterans than ever before. Together, we will not rest until Veteran homelessness is a thing of the past.”

For more information about VA’s comprehensive efforts to end Veteran homelessness, visit VA.gov/homeless.