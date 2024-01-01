NBC to Add Snoop Dogg as Reporter for Paris Olympics Coverage

Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, NBC is turning to an unlikely source to provide commentary.

Celebrity musician Snoop Dogg will serve as a prime-time analyst for this year’s Olympic Games, NBC announced Sunday evening. The move follows his acclaimed streaming-only commentary of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, provided alongside comedian Kevin Hart on Peacock.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the rapper said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

Celebrity musician Snoop Dogg is bringing his outsized personality to NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Diannie Chavez&solThe Republic &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

Snoop Dogg appeared in an advertisement for NBC’s Olympics coverage with several American athletes during the Green Bay Packers’ 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is currently scheduled to take place on July 26.