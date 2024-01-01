Lions’ Dan Campbell Channels ‘Controlled Fury’ in Aftermath of Bitter Loss to Cowboys

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lions’ Dan Campbell Channels ‘Controlled Fury’ in Aftermath of Bitter Loss to Cowboys

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 8:17 p.m.

After a controversial and infuriating loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell appeared ready to run through a brick wall when talking to reporters on Monday and dropped a gem of a quote. 

“I’m ready, man, I’ve got controlled fury,” Campbell said. “I’m ready to go. I am absolutely ready to go. I don’t go the other way.” 

Campbell appeared to be snarling as if he was itching for another game to play. After Saturday’s debacle, it’s hard not to empathize with him and the rest of his team.

The Lions coach elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win with his team down 20–19 in the game’s final seconds against the Cowboys and it appeared Detroit took the lead after Jared Goff completed a pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker

Controlled fury 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gKiLKGB4mT

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2024

However, officials wiped the play away and said Decker never reported as eligible—something Campbell, Goff and Decker all deny. Dallas held on to win the game, thanks to the call. 

Every party for Detroit maintained that Decker did report as eligible and numerous TV angles appeared to capture Decker reporting or at least attempting to report. But Campbell said the officials told him they recognized offensive tackle Dan Skipper reporting. 

It appeared as if referee Brad Allen was confused and got the call wrong, but what’s done is done. Now, Campbell and the Lions will channel that outrage to a Week 18 bout with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: