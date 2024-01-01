OFFERS
Monday, Jan. 01
Letter: Let’s go back, please

Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:25 p.m.

Editor:

The hypocrisy sickens me. It’s OK if party “A” does XYZ (with a significant amount of evidence), but it’s not ok for party “B” to allegedly (I say allegedly due to lack of any evidence) do the same thing.

I want my country back, pre-2016. I want an end to the “us vs. them” mentality. It’s disgraceful, unproductive, and killing our nation.

The political violence is astounding, atrocious and completely unwarranted. There is no justification, or justice, being served. We are ignoring the more important issues facing the people of this country, and the world. 

What happened to the America of post 9/11? Where did the love of democracy and country go? When did an abundance of facts take the back seat to one man’s words?

I don’t like where our country is, or the direction it’s heading. It scares me. Please stop the fighting!

Lori Robinson

U.S. Army veteran

Prescott

