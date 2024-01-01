Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Addresses Key Reason for OG Anunoby Trade

The New York Knicks hit the ground running early in NBA trade season, striking a deal for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby last week. The deal, which also sent Precious Achiuwa to New York in exchange for RJ Barrett, Malachi Flynn, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, brought in a player who Tom Thibodeau feels could fill a major need.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Knicks coach spoke about the trade for Anunoby, explicitly highlighting the team’s desire to improve defensively.

“We feel like we’re scoring plenty, but we have to shore up our defense,” Thibodeau said, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

This sentiment was echoed by Minnesota coach Chris Finch, who was with Anunoby for half a year in Toronto, as ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed.

Wolves coach Chris Finch, who was with OG Anunoby for half a season in Toronto, said he saw him guard “Steph Curry one night, and Joel Embiid the next” and that he’s one of the most impactful defensive players in the league. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 1, 2024

The comments shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, with the primary pieces of the deal, including Barrett and Quickley, both proven to have legitimate offensive upside.

Anunoby is a big upgrade and can guard a number of positions. The addition should pay dividends as the season rolls on and will immediately bolster the Knicks roster from a defensive standpoint.