Jason Kelce Didn’t Seem Impressed by Reporter’s Question After Eagles’ Ugly Loss to Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to limp to the finish line of the 2023 regular season on Sunday, losing at home to the lowly Arizona Cardinals, 35–31, in what was easily the biggest upset of Week 17.

The Eagles now have lost four of their past five games and are far removed from looking like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field after his team’s loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke with the media after the loss, and he didn’t seem too impressed by one reporter’s question about frustration levels after another poor performance by the team. Kelce quickly said, “I’m frustrated, yeah. Next question.”

Here’s that moment:

Jason Kelce heavy breathing and saying next question yes he is PISSED pic.twitter.com/dJqdUl4Cni — YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) January 1, 2024

The Eagles (11–5) close out the regular season next Sunday with a road game against the New York Giants (5–11), a team they beat in Week 16. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.