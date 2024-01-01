Jason Kelce Didn’t Seem Impressed by Reporter’s Question After Eagles’ Ugly Loss to Cardinals

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jason Kelce Didn’t Seem Impressed by Reporter’s Question After Eagles’ Ugly Loss to Cardinals

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:37 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to limp to the finish line of the 2023 regular season on Sunday, losing at home to the lowly Arizona Cardinals, 35–31, in what was easily the biggest upset of Week 17.

The Eagles now have lost four of their past five games and are far removed from looking like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field after his team’s loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke with the media after the loss, and he didn’t seem too impressed by one reporter’s question about frustration levels after another poor performance by the team. Kelce quickly said, “I’m frustrated, yeah. Next question.”

Here’s that moment:

Jason Kelce heavy breathing and saying next question yes he is PISSED pic.twitter.com/dJqdUl4Cni

— YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) January 1, 2024

The Eagles (11–5) close out the regular season next Sunday with a road game against the New York Giants (5–11), a team they beat in Week 16. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: