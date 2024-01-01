Isla Barú: A 'Real Housewives'-Level Trip Without the Price Tag

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're like us, watching the original Real Housewives of New York squad living it up in St. Barts on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 has you thinking, "WOW I could use a vacation!" Seeing as our budgets don't quite align with our ultra-rich reality TV faves, we've got a travel recommendation that will get you sitting pretty on white sand beaches without spending all your pennies.



In Season 10 of RHONY we watched as Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer traveled to Cartagena, Colombia. While their trip was less than ideal (nearly-sinking boat, anyone?!), we're here to tell you that a trip to Sofitel Barú Calablanca in Colombia can have you feeling fabulous, rejuvenated and recharged—all at a price you can justify.

Here's what you need to know before booking your trip to Isla Barú, Colombia.

Traveling to Isla Barú

To get to Isla Barú, you'll want to fly into Cartagena. A nonstop flight from New York City will get you to Cartagena, Colombia (CTG) in about five hours. A flight from Miami can get you there in less than three hours.

Once you arrive in Cartagena, you can either travel by car or by boat to the resort, Sofitel Barú Calablanca. We highly recommend traveling by boat as the trip is much quicker and far more scenic. Plus, if you're lucky they'll play some early 2000s music to get you in the vacation mindset right off the bat.

If you're hoping to spend the day in Cartagena, you're welcome to do that as well. The resort offers transfers back to the main city so you can check out all of the sites.

Sofitel Barú Calablanca Resort

Sofitel Barú Calablanca offers four different swimming pools, seven bars (including a rooftop bar, La Pergola, that is spectacular at sunset) and four restaurants. It's also set along the Caribbean coast, so you can easily pop down to the beach to hang out by the crystal blue waters (preferably with a cocktail that matches the ocean.)

A cocktail that matches the ocean water? Yes, please! Courtesy Kelsey Barberio

The rooms are spacious and luxe with many offering stunning views of the ocean and resort property. The best part? It's pretty affordable. Prices start around $355 USD per night. We're talking two dollar signs ($$) on Trip Advisor for a 5-star resort. Who says you can't act like a wealthy Real Housewife now?

A room overlooking the crystal blue waters at Sofitel Baru Calablanca. Courtesy Kelsey Barberio

Things To Do in Isla Barú, Colombia

A flock of flamingos at the National Aviary of Colombia (Aviario Nacional de Colombia) Courtesy Kelsey Barberio

Visit the National Aviary of Colombia (Aviario Nacional de Colombia)

Even if you're not a bird person, this is an incredibly cool experience. Here you'll see toucans, peacocks, entire flocks of flamingos and many more species of birds. When else do you get to be surrounded by a flock of the pinkest, prettiest birds? Um, never.

Celele in Cartagena, Colombia offers an incredible tasting menu. Courtesy Kelsey Barberio

Dine at One of the Top Restaurants in Latin America

Take the boat over to Cartagena for the day and dine at Celele. It was ranked the 18th Best Restaurant in all of Latin America by The World's 50 Best. They feature bespoke and unusual cocktails and gorgeous, bright, fresh dishes. The pricing is affordable for the quality. We left satiated, but not over-stuffed thanks to the ultra-fresh ingredients.

Sofitel Barú Calablanca Resort Spa treatment room Kelsey Barberio

Treat Yourself to a Spa Day

You've traveled all this way, so why not take some time to chill and get zen? If you're traveling from the U.S., take advantage of the exchange rate and snag a massage, facial or body wrap at the Sofitel Barú Calablanca Spa for a deal. Treatments start at $175,000 COP or roughly $45 USD, so you can make a day of it and not feel like you're going broke.

Learn how to make the perfect cup of Colombian coffee at the coffee-tasting class at Sofitel Baru Calablanca. Courtesy Kelsey Barberio

Colombian Coffee Tasting

Colombian coffee will put your at-home morning brew to shame. Sofitel Barú Calablanca offers a coffee-tasting course in which you learn all about Colombian coffee and the way it's made. It feels a bit like a science experiment, complete with beakers and various glass accoutrement. It's a fun way to get caffeinated while learning a little something.

