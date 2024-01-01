Husband Charged in Death of Olympic Cyclist Hit by Car, per Report

Melissa Hoskins, a two-time Olympian in track cycling, has died after being hit by a car in Adelaide, South Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee announced Sunday evening. She was 32.

“The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide,” the committee said. “Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time.”

Hoskins’s husband, Rohan Dennis, a fellow cyclist, has been charged with “causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life,” according to ABC, Australia’s national broadcaster.

Hoskins, 32, represented Australia in the team pursuit event in the 2012 and ’16 Summer Olympics. She helped her country finish fourth and fifth, respectively; she also won a world championship in the event in France in 2015.

Dennis, 33, married Hoskins in 2018. The three-time Olympian, who was not named by Australian authorities, reportedly was bailed out and will appear in court on March 13.