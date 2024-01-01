Hamilton: Buzz Aldrin, young wife, honeymooning in Viagra Falls

LA JOLLA —HOLLYWOOD--God bless America, and how’s everybody?

It’s time for our annual Year in Review in Jokes. Happy New Year!

JANUARY - Journal Pediatrics recommended scheduled play dates for kids to help them build valuable social skills. Back when Baby Boomers were kids, we didn’t have play dates. Our parents locked us out of the house until dark and the weakest among us ended up on Unsolved Mysteries, just as nature intended.

The NFL playoffs scored huge TV ratings for the Fox network and CBS Sunday. The day before, a policeman walked over to my car in the supermarket parking lot and told me I’d just parked in a handicap spot. I told him the Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl, and he apologized for bothering me.

The Los Angeles Times reports the second man to step foot on the moon, NASA’s legendary Buzz Aldrin, married a much younger woman on his 93rd birthday Friday in a ceremony in Beverly Hills. They had an open-casket wedding. The happy couple are currently honeymooning at Viagra Falls.

The San Diego Union reports former Miss California Carrie Prejean interrupted a city council meeting to protest a transgender woman using the women’s public shower. In a related story, Playboy’s Miss January Playmate is also a trans-gender woman. Her measurements are measured as 36-24-36-6.

Pioneer TV journalist Barbara Walters died at 93 in New York last week. She started her career on NBC’s Today Show in 1960 but 17 years later jumped to ABC for the rest of her career. In 1997 Barbara Walters created The View, but hopefully she’ll be remembered for the good things she did.

Closer reports Baby Boomer men are re-entering the dating scene in big cities like New York and Los Angeles, spending big money taking out younger women. It gets lonely performing on the road in La Jolla. Last night I filled up my blow-up doll with helium and now even SHE’s playing hard to get.

FEBRUARY - Wall Street Week analysts on Fox News predict a huge year for defense industry stocks after Joe Biden’s latest defense pledge to Ukraine. All the cable news channels broke into programming on Monday to announce that Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine. Well, it was a surprise to Joe Biden.

Cocaine Bear opened Friday in the true 1985 story of a bear that ate 70 pounds of cocaine from a bag in the woods. The bear goes wild in hilarious and dangerous situations before dying. Critics say Cocaine Bear is the Scarface of nature movies except the bear doesn’t overact as much as Al Pacino.

Donald Trump is under grand jury probe over hush money to Stormy Daniels after their alleged tryst at a Tahoe men’s stag golf tournament. The event hired porn actresses to serve in the hospitality tents on the course. After the scandal broke the tournament went back to using mechanical ball washers.

Tiger Woods played well over the weekend in the Los Angeles Open sponsored by Genesis, the parent company of Hyundai. It was a challenge for the legendary golfer. The difference between a golf ball and a Hyundai is that Tiger Woods can drive a golf ball three hundred yards without hitting a tree.

The White House was slammed by Republicans and Senate Democratic hawks for permitting the Chinese spy balloon to fly across the United States before shooting it down. But Friday Joe shot down a second spy balloon. One more and Joe gets his choice of any stuffed animal along the top row.

The U.S. Border Patrol reported that it’s starting to apprehend terrorists from all over the world trying to slip through the U.S. border.The military is understandably jumpy right now. Yesterday, we shot down a Mexican spy balloon entering American air space and now there’s candy all over El Paso.

