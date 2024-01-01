OFFERS
Fans Beg for a Closer Look at Taylor Swift's Sparkling New Year's Eve Outfit

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 5:55 p.m.

Following the Chiefs' win against the Bengals on New Year's Eve, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the town to celebrate, but, believe it or not, it's not the leaked footage of their midnight kiss that has fans talking.

Another attendee at what appears to be a private party at an undisclosed location—assumedly a venue in the Kansas City area—took a 360-degree video of the room as the party-goers celebrated the turning of the clock, which was quickly spread across social media.  

But it wasn't the brief glimpse of a couple that appeared to be the tight end and the "New Year's Day" songstress smooching, with her arms around his neck and his around her waist, that had fans of the beloved couple reeling. No, it was the strappy silver dress and bejeweled, swooping low bun that the woman—assumed to be Swift—wore that caught the attention of commenters, who were desperate for a better look at her holiday 'fit. 

The pins in her hair looked to stick with her favored celestial vibes of late, with a silver crescent moon and several stars decorating the area around the bun, which matched the fabric of the dress that featured thick straps and an open back.

"Yeahhh but what is she wearing??? We need to know," one reply to an upload of the video on Twitter read. 

"SCREW TRAVIS I WANNA SEE THE FIT. HE HAIR??? THE DRESS???? SHOW ME," another fan demanded alongside a grainy screenshot. 

"SERIOUSLY LIKE THIS OUTFIT LOOKS SO CUTEEE I WANT TO SEE ITTTT," another replied. 

Sarah Chapelle, known as taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, tentatively identified the dress as the @cliopeppiatt Vittoria Dress from Clio Peppiatt—the same designer of the bejeweled, nightscape mini dress she wore on her birthday—which retails for a cool $2,013

For his part, Kelce appeared to be wearing a simple black suit. 

Next: How Travis Kelce Hyped Taylor Swift Up After She Showed Up to His Latest Game in a Matching Bomber Jacket

