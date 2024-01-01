ESPN Rules Expert Calls Out Obvious Missed Penalty in Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

ESPN Rules Expert Calls Out Obvious Missed Penalty in Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 11:47 p.m.

ESPN's rules analyst Bill LeMonnier thought officials missed an obvious penalty during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama

After a stalled drive, the Crimson Tide's James Burnip punted the ball back to Michigan, but was clearly contacted on the leg by a Wolverines defender as he followed through on his kick. 

Admittedly, the Alabama punter played up the contact by the Michigan defender in perhaps an Oscar-worthy performance. But still, it seemed like a classic case of running into the kicker, something that was pointed out by LeMonnier on ESPN's broadcast of the Rose Bowl

Penalty or not…

You must appreciate Alabama punter James Burnip committing to the bit.

10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/H9ij2BuDdp

— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2024

ESPN's rules analyst explained that contact was made while Burnip was still in "part of his kicking motion," adding that he "would have liked to have seen the flag there." LeMonnier wasn't the only one who would have liked to have seen the flag thrown, as Alabama fans loudly showered the officials with an NSFW chant in the background, expressing their displeasure over the no-call. 

As the ESPN broadcast pointed out, a flag there would have been an automatic first down for the Crimson Tide, given that it was fourth-and-4. 

Alabama, down 13—10 at the half, will have to hope they can pull off a win over Michigan, or they'll be left wondering what could have been on this play. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: