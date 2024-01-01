ESPN Fumbles Rose Bowl Graphic, and College Football Fans Have Jokes

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

ESPN Fumbles Rose Bowl Graphic, and College Football Fans Have Jokes

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 8:22 p.m.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite in its College Football Playoff matchup with Alabama at the Rose Bowl, which seems appropriate, as the Wolverines are ranked No. 1 and the Crimson Tide No. 4.

Yet due to the history and reputations of both programs, the sentiment appears to many observers that Alabama is the favorite. Nick Saban is one of the best coaches in the history of college football and has had a month to prepare for this contest. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has a 1–6 record in bowl games at Michigan, which includes losses in each of the past two CFP semifinals. 

Perhaps someone in the ESPN graphics department had that perception in mind when producing an incorrect image during the network’s lead-up to the Rose Bowl on Monday.

On the errant graphic, Michigan was listed as the No. 4 seed going against No. 1 Alabama. 

Oops. Fans had some snarky responses for the graphics gaffe on social media.

Yep, nothing to see here, no @SEC bias by @espn here

— Betsey Eberhardt (@betseyFSUNoles) January 1, 2024

pic.twitter.com/wCK0Zpmx7m

— Michael Shapley (@LilFinally2Mike) January 1, 2024

famous #4 team Michigan

— Davey (@Daveydelphia76) January 1, 2024

This was on purpose

— DETSports_fan 02 (@HappyUofMfan) January 1, 2024

What did Kirk Herbstreit do now?

— David In Austin (@DavidInAlief) January 1, 2024

They got it right

— Jeremy (@imjeremytho) January 1, 2024

Skeptical Wolverines diehards believe that ESPN has shown a bias in its reporting and coverage of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal. This on-screen flub won’t change that suspicion among the maize and blue faithful.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: