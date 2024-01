County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge

Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative

Christmas trees see second life in some places

Popular names for babies have changed dramatically

Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides

Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans

Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1

Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley

Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24