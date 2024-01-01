Demi Moore and Daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Send 2023 Off With a Strong Message

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Demi Moore and Daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Send 2023 Off With a Strong Message

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 6:37 p.m.

Demi Moore and her daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, sent 2023 a strong message as they welcomed 2024 as a family. 

The group got together alongside several other friends and family members to ring in the new year, where they eventually segued into a bit of a karaoke session. In a clip of their evening, the youngest of the three girls, Tallulah, 29, led the charge as she took on "Let it Go" from Frozen.

She sat on the couch, wearing a loose button-up shirt over a black bralette and her boyfriend's boxers, along with a felt crown. She was a total mood as she clutched a snack in one hand and waved the other to emphasize the lyrics as her boyfriend looked lovingly on from her side. 

Eventually, she rose to her feet, lifting her arms into the air as she continued to sing. As the camera panned to the rest of the folks sitting on the sectional, Moore, 61, and Scout, 32, could both be seen standing and singing with giant smiles on their faces, while Rumer, 35, made a brief appearance at the conclusion of the clip.  

"Happy bday earth ✌🏻 #letitgo," Tallulah wrote alongside the emphatic video on Instagram.

Tallulah has been open this year about her recovery from an eating disorder, and she and her whole family have, of course, been fairly vulnerable when it comes to their father's dementia diagnosis, so it's no surprise to see them leaving the more difficult parts of the year in the dust, while embracing all the good that's to come. 

Next: Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Shares Touching Hand-Holding Video With Dad During the Holidays

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: