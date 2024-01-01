Demi Moore and Daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Send 2023 Off With a Strong Message

Demi Moore and her daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, sent 2023 a strong message as they welcomed 2024 as a family.

The group got together alongside several other friends and family members to ring in the new year, where they eventually segued into a bit of a karaoke session. In a clip of their evening, the youngest of the three girls, Tallulah, 29, led the charge as she took on "Let it Go" from Frozen.

She sat on the couch, wearing a loose button-up shirt over a black bralette and her boyfriend's boxers, along with a felt crown. She was a total mood as she clutched a snack in one hand and waved the other to emphasize the lyrics as her boyfriend looked lovingly on from her side.

Eventually, she rose to her feet, lifting her arms into the air as she continued to sing. As the camera panned to the rest of the folks sitting on the sectional, Moore, 61, and Scout, 32, could both be seen standing and singing with giant smiles on their faces, while Rumer, 35, made a brief appearance at the conclusion of the clip.

"Happy bday earth ✌🏻 #letitgo," Tallulah wrote alongside the emphatic video on Instagram.

Tallulah has been open this year about her recovery from an eating disorder, and she and her whole family have, of course, been fairly vulnerable when it comes to their father's dementia diagnosis, so it's no surprise to see them leaving the more difficult parts of the year in the dust, while embracing all the good that's to come.

