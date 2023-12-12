OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning Picture This: Prescott welcomes 2024 with Boot Drop Judge allows implementation of voter-approved ‘dark money’ disclosure initiative County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Northern Arizona VA, community partners complying with veterans housing initiative Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning

At the Dec. 12, 2023, Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting, Coyote Springs Elementary Principal Michelle McCabe showcased her school and announced selection of monthly VIPs. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

At the Dec. 12, 2023, Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting, Coyote Springs Elementary Principal Michelle McCabe showcased her school and announced selection of monthly VIPs. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Originally Published: January 1, 2024 7:37 p.m.

At the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting this past month, Coyote Springs Elementary Principal Michelle McCabe was center stage with a chance to showcase her school and its steadfast commitment to championing students so as to propel their success.

At the very start of the meeting, a Coyote Springs all-girl chorus entertained district leaders with holiday tunes before the board launched into conducting its monthly business. The chorus was proof of the school’s commitment to music as one of many educational venues students are able to explore.

McCabe opened her presentation with statistics from the state’s standardized tests that showed growth in both English language arts and math, a factor she credited to a renewed focus on math fluency from kindergarten through sixth grade. Yet she also offered a quote to keep the data focus in perspective.

“We are surrounded by data but starved by insight,” reads a quote from Jay Baer, a customer experience expert and business strategist.

McCabe praised the efforts of the faculty and staff who continue to seek ways to personalize instruction and offer interventions and enrichment that bolster academic performance.

“Teachers know who needs extra instruction,” McCabe said, noting the utilization of national intervention and certification programs aimed at professional development oriented around helping children maximize their potential.

McCabe also highlighted efforts to celebrate students, and promote service to the community with various events, including their annual tribute to veterans that this year included a breakfast and parade.

A highlight for kindergartners was a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) exercise that they performed with the help of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students. With their engineering knowledge, the college students worked with the kindergartners to build bridges, McCabe said. A proud day for all, one that is also fostering a connection between Coyote Springs and the university, she said.

As part of the monthly celebrations, McCabe also got to highlight the school’s selected VIPS: a volunteer, a classified, or support, employee and a certified employee, a teacher or other school professional.

With all highlighted for their willingness to go above and beyond their required duties, and their ability to connect with not only students but with their colleagues, and school families, McCabe announced the winners selected by faculty and staff in the school. The VIP volunteer is Sarah Rawlings; the VIP Classified Employee is paraprofessional Raymon Aguilar and the VIP Certified Employee is first grade general education teacher Jennifer Torp who is in one of the co-teach classrooms.

Board member Suzie Roth said she always appreciates when the schools offer visual breakdowns of data as it pertains to both student achievement and growth.

“Keep up the good work,” Roth advised.

Board President Rich Adler praised the Coyote Springs education community for its work to earn its B grade in the state scoring formula, again praising “great growth.”

“It’s great to see how excited your kids are about learning,” Adler said. “Great job. Keep it up.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: