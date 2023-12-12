Coyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learningCoyote Springs Elementary praised by HUSD leaders for inspiring learning

At the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board meeting this past month, Coyote Springs Elementary Principal Michelle McCabe was center stage with a chance to showcase her school and its steadfast commitment to championing students so as to propel their success.

At the very start of the meeting, a Coyote Springs all-girl chorus entertained district leaders with holiday tunes before the board launched into conducting its monthly business. The chorus was proof of the school’s commitment to music as one of many educational venues students are able to explore.

McCabe opened her presentation with statistics from the state’s standardized tests that showed growth in both English language arts and math, a factor she credited to a renewed focus on math fluency from kindergarten through sixth grade. Yet she also offered a quote to keep the data focus in perspective.

“We are surrounded by data but starved by insight,” reads a quote from Jay Baer, a customer experience expert and business strategist.

McCabe praised the efforts of the faculty and staff who continue to seek ways to personalize instruction and offer interventions and enrichment that bolster academic performance.

“Teachers know who needs extra instruction,” McCabe said, noting the utilization of national intervention and certification programs aimed at professional development oriented around helping children maximize their potential.

McCabe also highlighted efforts to celebrate students, and promote service to the community with various events, including their annual tribute to veterans that this year included a breakfast and parade.

A highlight for kindergartners was a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) exercise that they performed with the help of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students. With their engineering knowledge, the college students worked with the kindergartners to build bridges, McCabe said. A proud day for all, one that is also fostering a connection between Coyote Springs and the university, she said.

As part of the monthly celebrations, McCabe also got to highlight the school’s selected VIPS: a volunteer, a classified, or support, employee and a certified employee, a teacher or other school professional.

With all highlighted for their willingness to go above and beyond their required duties, and their ability to connect with not only students but with their colleagues, and school families, McCabe announced the winners selected by faculty and staff in the school. The VIP volunteer is Sarah Rawlings; the VIP Classified Employee is paraprofessional Raymon Aguilar and the VIP Certified Employee is first grade general education teacher Jennifer Torp who is in one of the co-teach classrooms.

Board member Suzie Roth said she always appreciates when the schools offer visual breakdowns of data as it pertains to both student achievement and growth.

“Keep up the good work,” Roth advised.

Board President Rich Adler praised the Coyote Springs education community for its work to earn its B grade in the state scoring formula, again praising “great growth.”

“It’s great to see how excited your kids are about learning,” Adler said. “Great job. Keep it up.”