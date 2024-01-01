County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to discuss the possible approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the Verde River Bridge Replacement Project.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989, the bridge crosses the Verde River and is located at milepost 23 on Perkinsville Road, a dirt road between Jerome and Williams.

The design of the project is paid for under the Federal Highway Administration and costs a total of $180,000. The county’s portion is an estimated $10,260.

“This is the first step towards trying to seek out some funding for a replacement of this bridge,” Assistant County Engineer Chris Steele said. “It’s an old structure that has been highlighted as in need of replacement at a state level. This project develops a detailed scoping document in preliminary engineering so we can figure out how much this structure would cost to replace, what potential funding sources we might be able to utilize, and some of that could be through grants funding.”

At the meeting, this item was pulled from the consent agenda for the supervisors to discuss with Public Works Director Dan Cherry before voting to approve.

“Supervisor Donna Michaels pulled it to bring awareness to the citizens and show that the county is putting forth effort to help find ways for this to be funded,” Steele said.

Michaels noted the bridge’s proximity to the Verde Canyon Railroad’s turnaround at Perkinsville.

The State of Arizona is responsible for administering the preliminary design. The county will be responsible for a funding match of 4.7%. Federal funding is $169,740. The county’s match has been budgeted in the FY23-24 Regional Road Fund.

The Intergovernmental Agreement was approved by the Board of Supervisors and any further changes will be presented to the board prior to continuing the project.

A little history

The Perkinsville Bridge started out in 1913 as the “San Carlos Bridge” across the Gila River after congressional legislation proposed by Carl Hayden the previous year instructed the Office of Indian Affairs to build a wagon bridge on the San Carlos Reservation. Instead, it was built 20 miles upstream.

According to the state’s Historic Bridge Inventory, “the bridge was comprised of seven Pratt through truss spans, each extending 138 feet, for an overall length of almost 1,000 feet. To fabricate and erect the trusses, OIA contracted with the Midland Bridge Company of Kansas City. During the fall of 1913, Midland shipped several carloads of steel to the site by rail and began truss erection.”

A flood damaged the bridge in 1915, and it did not reopen until 1921 with four new trusses.

The OIA began work to replace the crossing in 1936, and the Arizona Highway Department salvaged the spans and used them to build bridges in Perkinsville and Walnut Canyon. In the depths of the Great Depression, the dismantling project used laborers enlisted in the Arizona Transient Camp.

“The two bridges are technologically noteworthy as the earliest example in the state of one of the most common vehicular truss types built in America – the riveted Pratt through truss,” according to ADOT.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication to The Daily Courier.