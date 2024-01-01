CNN Personality Ripped by NFL Fans Over Tweet About Taylor Swift, Chiefs

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CNN Personality Ripped by NFL Fans Over Tweet About Taylor Swift, Chiefs

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 12:54 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to rally past the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-17, on Sunday to get a huge bounce-back win at home that pushed their record to 10-6 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Taylor Swift was once again in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, and although her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn’t have a great game (three catches, 16 yards), she was able to see the Chiefs get a victory over a team that has become one of their rivals in recent years. 

Speaking of Swift, CNN political analyst David Axelrod went viral during the game for all the wrong reasons when he tweeted this about the pop star: 

At some point it has to be asked: is Taylor Swift killing the @Chiefs?

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 31, 2023

He later tried to play it off as a joke:

And to all those who thought my first Tweet was serious, my wish for you is a sense of humor in the New Year!❤️

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 1, 2024

Fans crushed him for that first tweet: 

https://t.co/NQKRdQ5hYc pic.twitter.com/wzSYlJpZ99

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: https://t.co/F5IBiRXHIg pic.twitter.com/9COObuAKPD

— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 1, 2024

Still can’t believe this is a real tweet https://t.co/k6wioS7LRc

— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 31, 2023

Stop blaming people (women) who aren't in an organization for the organization's problems. Also, the Chiefs just won their division again so... https://t.co/XIcl2QqLRh pic.twitter.com/aGSJNwuLlc

— William Fawkes (@wfawkes) January 1, 2024

David writing this tweet https://t.co/hhDbQqBgji pic.twitter.com/vaKfNav3Og

— Steve Lawson🍂 (@Steve_Lawson93) January 1, 2024

People think Gen Z is a dumb generation but then a tweet like this from a 68 year old man pops up. https://t.co/thgK7MN35U

— Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) December 31, 2023

good point. u have to ask why she hasnt suited up and run a crossing route yet https://t.co/qptX6Zh4B0

— victoria zeller (@dirtbagqueer) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: can we stop blaming women for literally everything? https://t.co/pfoBy773NI

— Collin S (@cseguin03) January 1, 2024

Taylor Swift told the Chiefs not to give Mahomes any good wide receivers besides Rashee Rice https://t.co/8rkO6L05f8

— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) January 1, 2024

At some point it has to be asked: is David Axelrod ok? https://t.co/uoI4M4soMw

— Scathed🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@stayscathed) December 31, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: