Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Mascot Makes It Very Clear That They Do Not Want to Be Eaten
The 2023-24 bowl season has brought unprecedented awareness of which mascots wish to be eaten and which mascots wish to be left alone.
Put the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl mascot down in the latter camp.
Before Tennessee's 35–0 victory over Iowa in the annual game in Orlando, the Cheez-It mascot announced in no uncertain terms that he was not edible—unlike his counterpart in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.
"Non-edible mascot," the Cheez-It displayed on a sign after rising out of a giant Cheez-It box before fans of the Volunteers and Hawkeyes. He later followed up with a sign that said "Me mascot. No eat."
The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024
January 1, 2024
Silly corporate mascots have been featured prominently this bowl season. Spuddy Buddy made his annual appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, while the edible Pop-Tart mascot at Kansas State's 28–19 win over NC State became a viral phenomenon.
Whether college football’s postseason aristocracy introduces edible rose, orange or sugar mascots in the future remains to be seen.
