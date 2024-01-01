Bo Nix’s Parents Fought Back Tears While Watching Their Son Sub Off the Field for Final Time

Bo Nix ended his college career with a bang, leading Oregon to a blow out win against Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl by a score of 45—6 at State Farm Stadium on Monday afternoon. Nix threw for 363 passing yards and five touchdowns before being subbed out in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Nix enjoyed his final curtain call, embracing his Oregon teammates as his parents watched from the stands. His mother and father fought back tears as they saw their son sub out of a college football game for the final time in a moment captured by Fox's College Football account on X, formerly Twitter.

Bo Nix's parents are emotional after he subs out of his final game for Oregon 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/g8IxpGn1ad — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2024

It's not surprising to see his parents become emotional, given that Nix, a fifth-year senior who has made 61 career starts, the most ever in the FBS, enjoyed a lengthier career than most playing college football.

Nix has accumulated some impressive statistics during his career, as he ranks fifth all-time in the FBS in passing yards while also breaking the record for single-season completion percentage this year thanks to his monster performance in the Fiesta Bowl.

Nix, who resurrected his career at Oregon after three seasons at Auburn, has been through a lot, making his final moment on a college field an emotional one for all involved.