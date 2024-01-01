Analysis: Cowboys got all the breaks while Ravens and 49ers were big winners, locking up No. 1 seeds

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analysis: Cowboys got all the breaks while Ravens and 49ers were big winners, locking up No. 1 seeds

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrate their touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Nick Wass/AP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrate their touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Nick Wass/AP)

ROB MAADDI Associated Press
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 12:34 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys got another big victory without taking the field Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers took care of business to make sure they get an extra week of rest.

The NFL's playoff picture is clearer with one week to go.

Nine teams are in. Five spots remain open. Twenty clubs are still chasing the Super Bowl.

Baltimore secured the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 56-19 victory over Miami. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and had a perfect passer rating, helping the Ravens (13-3) secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while also boosting his chances to win his second NFL MVP award.

The 49ers wrapped up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 27-10 victory at Washington and help from Arizona. When the Cardinals rallied to beat Philadelphia 35-31, that gave San Francisco (12-4) the top spot.

The Ravens and 49ers can rest their starters next week and they don't have to play until the divisional round on Jan. 20-21.

Arizona's stunning comeback win over the Eagles (11-5) also gave the Cowboys (11-5) control of the NFC East. Dallas would secure the division and lock up the No. 2 seed with a win at Washington in Week 18.

The Cowboys got all the breaks over the weekend. After poor clock management by coach Mike McCarthy nearly blew the game Saturday night, the officials gave Dallas a reprieve and the Cowboys held on to beat Detroit 20-19. The Lions were successful on a 2-point conversion to take the lead in the final minute only to have it negated by a penalty because offensive lineman Taylor Decker was an ineligible receiver when he caught the pass.

Referee Brad Allen said Decker never reported as eligible. Allen and his officiating crew missed a call on the previous drive by Dallas that may have prevented the wacky ending.

A tripping penalty on Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot turned a second-and-3 into a first-and-25 at the Detroit 44. The tripping penalty should've been called against Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson instead of Hendershot. There was no comment from the league about the call on Sunday.

Now the Cowboys are in position to start the playoffs at home, where they went 8-0. All they have to do is beat the Commanders (4-12) on the road.

The Dolphins (11-5) went from playing for the AFC's No. 1 seed to having to beat Buffalo next week to clinch the division title. If the Bills (10-6) beat Miami on the road, they'd secure the AFC East and the Dolphins would drop to the No. 6 spot. Buffalo would finish sixth, seventh or out of the playoffs with a loss.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (10-6) took the AFC West for the eighth straight season by beating Cincinnati 25-17. The Chiefs will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They've hosted the AFC championship game five straight years, but the path to doing it again requires a couple of teams to get upset.

The Jaguars, Colts and Texans each won to stay in the race for the AFC South at 9-7 apiece. Jacksonville holds the tiebreakers and would clinch the division and the No. 4 seed for the second straight year with a win at Tennessee (5-11) next week. Indianapolis visits Houston with the winner advancing as division champion or wild-card winner and the loser eliminated.

The Steelers (9-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 30-23 win at Seattle. Pittsburgh needs a win over Baltimore plus help to get a wild-card spot.

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns (11-5) already have the AFC's No. 5 seed locked up and will play the AFC South champion in the wild-card round.

Tampa Bay missed an opportunity to clinch its third straight NFC South with a flat performance in a 23-13 loss at home to New Orleans. The Buccaneers (8-8) still can wrap up the division crown with a win at Carolina (2-14) next week.

The Saints (8-8) and Falcons (7-9) face off with a chance to win the division if the Panthers upset Tampa Bay. New Orleans still would have a shot at a wild-card spot if the Buccaneers win.

The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) edged the New York Giants 26-25 to clinch a wild-card berth. Green Bay routed Minnesota 33-10 to surpass Seattle and take control of the final wild-card spot. The Packers (8-8) would get in with a win at home over Chicago. The Vikings (7-9) need a win at Detroit and a lot of help. The Seahawks (8-8) have to win at Arizona and need the Packers to lose.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: