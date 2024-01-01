A Shirtless Kirk Cousins And His Son Led Vikings Chant vs. Packers, and Fans Were Losing It

On New Year’s Eve, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dumped all of his Kohl’s Cash and opted to go for a more… revealing look.

During the pregame festivities for Sunday Night Football’s Week 17 matchup between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, Cousins brought his son to the top of U.S. Bank Stadium, and together–shirtless–they led Minnesota’s signature “Skol” chant.

Cousins also sounded the Gjallarhorn right before kickoff in Norse god-like fashion.

The crowd started chanting along as fans appeared to be both in awe and flustered by the presence of a bare-chested 35-year-old man with chains around his neck and his bare-chested son performing the pregame ritual.

Some on social media thought it was like a scene taken straight out of an ancient pagan sacrifice; others proudly pointed at Cousins and said, “That’s my quarterback.”

Did most NFL fans like that? Take a look below.

