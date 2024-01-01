OFFERS
A Shirtless Kirk Cousins And His Son Led Vikings Chant vs. Packers, and Fans Were Losing It

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: January 1, 2024 2:12 a.m.

On New Year’s Eve, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dumped all of his Kohl’s Cash and opted to go for a more… revealing look.

During the pregame festivities for Sunday Night Football’s Week 17 matchup between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, Cousins brought his son to the top of U.S. Bank Stadium, and together–shirtless–they led Minnesota’s signature “Skol” chant.

Shirtless Kirk Cousins leads the #SKOL chant in Minnesota 😭

📺: #GBvsMIN on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cOt1Gy93Av pic.twitter.com/keO8s6maVq

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

Cousins also sounded the Gjallarhorn right before kickoff in Norse god-like fashion.

The crowd started chanting along as fans appeared to be both in awe and flustered by the presence of a bare-chested 35-year-old man with chains around his neck and his bare-chested son performing the pregame ritual. 

Some on social media thought it was like a scene taken straight out of an ancient pagan sacrifice; others proudly pointed at Cousins and said, “That’s my quarterback.”

Did most NFL fans like that? Take a look below. 

KIRK COUSINS IS ELECTRIC.

ONE OF ONE.

PAY THIS MAN @Vikings.
pic.twitter.com/R4RmUdOqJM

— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 1, 2024

Out of contexts future historians may look at this clip and think Kirk Cousins is about to perform a Viking ritual child sacrifice to pagan gods for a Win.

pic.twitter.com/voCnEdQDIA

— Billy 🏈 (@Billyhottakes) January 1, 2024

I love Kirk Cousins. Just finished first season of Quarterback and he has a new fan in me. So down to earth and seems like a genuine nice guy. Easy to root for. pic.twitter.com/kFO2drxYT7

— Stu Holden (@stuholden) January 1, 2024

Shirtless Kirk Cousins sounds the Gjallarhorn and fires up the crowd pic.twitter.com/hY2FzrdVAZ

— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) January 1, 2024

In the last couple of years, I have really grown to like Kirk Cousins. Which is a sentence I never thought I’d type.#skol

pic.twitter.com/k3fixgnHa7

— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 1, 2024

Kirk Cousins just took off his shirt to blow the Gjallarhorn. This place is unconscious. pic.twitter.com/1gLqVh0uag

— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) January 1, 2024

Kirk Cousins continues to win the hearts of Americans #skol pic.twitter.com/0XjmZofwlV

— Tatum Everett (@tatumeverett) January 1, 2024
