The highly rated comforter that shoppers say is 'like sleeping in the clouds in heaven' is on sale for just $22

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bedding is one of those things that won't last forever no matter how good the quality is, and if you've been thinking about an upgrade, now's the time to shop while Leap Day sales are in full swing. These deals only come around every four years, and right now, Amazon Prime members can score the Downcool Queen Comforter on sale for just $22, a 48% discount. If you're not a member, you can still add it to your cart for $27 as opposed to $43.

This lightweight down alternative comforter is ideal for all seasons and has four corner tabs that allow it to be used as a duvet cover, too. It's such a highly rated choice because it mimics the feeling of real down without the negative effects of sleeping on authentic goose feathers. The microfiber filling won't poke and prod your face and it won't create a mess every time you move while sleeping like real feathers do. Instead, it delivers a "very soft and delightful" feel, according to one shopper, and it features a thoughtful box-stitch design that ensures the fill is evenly distributed throughout the blanket and doesn't clump or shift during the night. 

Downcool Queen Comforter, $22 (was $43) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Since the comforter is delivered in a vacuum-sealed package, the brand suggests allowing it to air out for a few hours before its first use. One person also recommends washing it before using it to give it that "nice fluffy feel," which should be done using cold water and then a low heat setting in the dryer.

Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given this comforter a five-star rating and more than 2,000 have sold in the past 30 days. One reviewer said it's "like sleeping in the clouds in heaven" and another described it as a "pillowy blanket."

"I decided to use it while taking a nap on the sofa in the family room…wrapped up, cozy, it turned out to be one of the best naps I've experienced in a long time," another person wrote. "I sleep snug like a baby with this comforter! Pros: The weight is just right and perfect for year-round, easy care, dual-sided, and great price."

There's no reason to spend hundreds of dollars on bedding when you can get the Downcool Queen Comforter on sale for just $22 with Prime. If you're not already signed up, you can do a free trial to get started. 

