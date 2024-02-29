Superstar pop singer calls off Las Vegas Strip residency shows

Buying tickets for Las Vegas Strip residencies months ahead of time when tickets are available presale or later to the general public can guaranteed that you have a seat for the night you want to attend at the lower original sale prices.

Once shows for a popular residency sell out, then fans' ticket options shift to the secondary market and ticket brokers who charge an expensive premium on top of the original ticket price. Ticket holders can become disappointed if a headliner is forced to postpone or cancel the performance for which they have tickets. And that disappointment can worsen if a rescheduled date doesn't fit with the schedules of holders of cancelled show tickets.

The list of show postponements in recent years have included comedy team Steve Martin and Martin Short on Sept. 22-23, 2023, for Covid-19 outbreak worries. Parrothead icon Jimmy Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023, performed his tropical rock show at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Grand Garden on March 4 and March 11, 2023, after postponing shows on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, 2022, for unspecified health reasons.

More recently, popular singer Christina Aguilera was forced to cancel two shows on Jan. 5-6, 2024, at Voltaire in Apollo Global Management's (APO) the Venetian Resort Las Vegas suffering with a case of the flu. Aguilera rescheduled those shows for April 12-13 and extended her residency for an additional 10 shows: April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8 and Aug. 2-3.

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Jan. 26, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD) Kevin Mazur&solGetty Images

Adele postpones 10 residency shows

Superstar singer Adele has postponed all 10 of her shows on her "Weekends With Adele" residency from March 1-30 at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip because of illness, according a Feb. 27 social media post.

The "Hello" singer had not rescheduled new dates for the cancelled shows as of Feb. 28.

Adele's remaining 10 "Weekend With Adele" shows from May 17 through June 15 have not been postponed and are expected to proceed as scheduled.

"Sadly I have taken a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten a chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice. And so doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap," Adele wrote on social media sites, including Facebook, X and Instagram.

"The postponement dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 March," the post stated.

"I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x," Adele added in the post.

Colosseum might have open dates this year for rescheduled shows

A review of the Colosseum's schedule for 2024 on Live Nation reveals that the theater has seven straight weekends open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 30 that might be good candidates for the rescheduling of Adele's postponed "Weekend With Adele" shows.

Adele originally planned a 24-show “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16, 2022. She had to cancel those shows, however, as members of her crew contracted Covid-19 and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Adele postponed the residency to Nov. 18, 2022, with a break between Christmas and Jan. 20, 2023, and added 10 shows to the engagement, including shows on Dec. 30-31, 2022, for a total of 34. In March 2023, Adele extended her Weekends With Adele residency for 34 more dates, running from June 16, 2023, to Nov. 4, 2023.

Adele in October 2023 extended the residency by another 32 dates from Jan. 19, 2024, through June 15, 2024. Adele said on her website that these would be "the final shows." The extended residency would bring her total shows performed in the residency to 100.

Adele has completed 80 shows and has 10 shows scheduled for May and June. She just needs to choose five more open weekends at the Colosseum to finish her 100-show residency.

