Summer weather in Chicago has sent plane tickets there soaring

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night Video from Fain Signature Group shows proposed site for sand, gravel operation Prescott’s police, fire pension currently 97.6% funded Katee Norris, a labor and delivery nurse, finds ‘passion’ in helping others find their path HUSD Governing Board unanimously approves 2024-25 restructuring $100M needed in improvements for Prescott Police and Fire Community in Brief: Town of Prescott Valley seeking board applicants Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Summer weather in Chicago has sent plane tickets there soaring

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 3:52 p.m.

While Chicago is commonly associated with its freezing winters, this year has brought with it summer weather at an uncharacteristic time. On Feb. 27 temperatures in the city reached the seventies and caused a local ice rink set up as part of a "Winter Wonderland" installation to melt as locals shed clothes and went out to enjoy some unexpected sun. 

Forecasts currently expect sixties during the coming weekend while the unusual warmth also brought with it a series of storms in the eastern part of Illinois that have been moving toward the city.

Related: Southwest Airlines stares down winter weather doomsday scenario

For these different reasons, a rush of people has been looking to both come into or get out of Chicago. While this route is often within the $200 range on an average weekend, Google Flights  (GOOG)  currently shows the price of a round-trip ticket between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport between March 1 and 3 as $450 on airlines such as Delta  (DAL)  and American Airlines  (AAL) .

A screenshot shows Google Flights prices for plane tickets between Atlanta and Chicago.

Google Flights

This is how much it will cost you to fly out of Chicago right now

A nonstop flight between O'Hare and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is currently appearing at $887 — while significantly closer, this is higher than the flight to the city from Los Angeles currently within the $550 range.

More Travel:

A one-way flight between Chicago and Miami on March 2 is currently available for purchase at $250 while a flight to Denver is on the lower range at around $226 on airline like United  (UAL) .

While low-cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines  (SAVE)  and Frontier  (FRON)  have built a business model by offering ultra-low prices, a last-minute ticket on the same routes is currently showing the same prices as on the country's three main airlines.

Jessica Blaska-Grady, who managed a golf course in the Chicago area, said that she has seen a rush of tourists both from the area and farther-away destinations come down to take advantage of the warm weather.

Weather significantly influencing travel patterns, reports show

"It's definitely kind of crazy," she told a local branch of Fox News. "This is incredibly unusual but I'm not going to lie and say it's unwelcome. It's a nice little boost. You've got to make hay when the sun shines."

With climate change continuing to alter predictable weather patterns in cities across the world, those who research travel patterns have also been observing a change in the types of places people visit as well as the times when popular destinations get more crowded.

Over in Europe, places such as Greece and Southern Spain are increasingly becoming too hot for many visitors in the summer months. A report from travel agency Intrepid Travel found a spike in tourist interest in traditionally cooler countries such as Belgium, Slovenia and Poland during the summer months while destinations that were formerly too cold to visit are seeing greater numbers of visitors.

At the same time, major cities such as Paris and London, which have traditionally seen the biggest crowds of tourists during the summer months, are getting more popular during the spring and fall months.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: