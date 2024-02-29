OFFERS
Maserati's latest sports car is a dashing, 542 horsepower Italian drop-top

James Ochoa
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 11:42 p.m.

After a period of absence since 2019, Stellantis  (STLA)  brand Maserati has reintroduced the GranCabrio, a convertible version of the Italian brand's GranTurismo grand touring sports coupe. 

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo

Maserati

The new convertible mirrors the same suave styling as its hardtop brother, the GranTurismo, save for slight tweaks to the rear decklid. The result is a sleek, sporty convertible that sets itself apart from many run-of-the-mill sports cars out on the road.

The true party piece besides its powerful motor and its luxurious interior is the power fabric soft top for some fun in the sun. According to Maserati, the top comes in five colors and can be retracted in between stoplights — less than 14 seconds, at speeds at up to 31 miles per hour.

The GranCabrio at launch will come in the range-topping Trofeo trim with one engine option, Maserati's powerful three liter twin turbocharged Nettuno V6 engine. In the drop-top, it is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is good for 542 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 196 miles per hour.

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo

Inside, comfort is the name of the game. Up to four occupants can enjoy special accommodations Maserati has given to drivers and passengers who like to keep the convertible top down. 

Standard on the GranCabrio is an electric neck warmer, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa functionality, as well as a 13-speaker stereo. Optional features include a 16-speaker 1,060 watt stereo, a heads-up display, level 2 advanced driver assistance systems and an adjustable air suspension. 

The coupe version of the car — the GranTursimo, comes in a fully electric version called the GranTurismo Folgore. The electric GranTurismo Folgore features a tri-motor setup makes a combined 751 horsepower. In a press release dated January 25, Maserati confirmed the launch of a GranCabrio Folgore, joining the brand's illusive zero-emissions lineup. 

More Automotive:

Maserati has not listed any information on pricing just yet, but the brand expect to start deliveries in North America this summer.

