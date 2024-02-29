OFFERS
Here's how much wealth you need to be in the top 1% of Americans

Colin Salao
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 8:22 p.m.

If your wealth goal is to be in the top 1% of Americans, you don't need to be anywhere near a billionaire. But you need to at least have a few million dollars worth of money or assets.

According to the 18th edition of The Wealth Report — which is slated to be released on March 6 but had data published early by Fortune  — an American needs to be worth $5.81 million in order to enter the top 1% of the population. That is up from $5.1 million in last year's report.

Related: Dave Ramsey shares one money myth it's vital for you to avoid

The annual report by real estate and management consultancy firm Knight Frank said that the United States is fourth-highest among countries around the world in new worth that would qualify an individual to be in the top 1% of the country's citizens. The top three are Monaco ($12.88 million), Luxembourg ($10.83 million), and Switzerland ($8.50 million). Singapore ($5.23 million) rounds out the top five.

Related: Mark Cuban has unexpected words for Trevor Noah on getting rich

Those figures are well above what Knight Frank classifies as a "high-net-worth" individual, which is anyone with a net worth above $1 million. However, it takes a net worth of at least $30 million to classify as an "ultra-high-net-worth" individual, according to the firm.

While the final report from Knight Frank has yet to be released, Fortune reports that portfolios of the ultra-high-net-worth individuals grew by over 4% around the globe driven by the recovering U.S. economy and recovering equity markets. 

The report also said The Great Wealth Transfer — which is when the boomer generation transfers a lot of its wealth to its heirs — is expected to make millennials "the richest generation in history."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

