Ford CEO targets key part of Tesla's business model with latest move

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night Video from Fain Signature Group shows proposed site for sand, gravel operation Prescott’s police, fire pension currently 97.6% funded Katee Norris, a labor and delivery nurse, finds ‘passion’ in helping others find their path HUSD Governing Board unanimously approves 2024-25 restructuring $100M needed in improvements for Prescott Police and Fire Community in Brief: Town of Prescott Valley seeking board applicants Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ford CEO targets key part of Tesla's business model with latest move

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 4:12 p.m.

Legacy automotive brand Ford and Elon Musk's Tesla have been all about partnering up lately, which is an unusual move for two businesses in direct competition.

After announcing that Ford would join Tesla's Supercharger network in May 2023, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced on X on the morning of Feb. 29 that "eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the US or Canada can reserve a complimentary Fast Charging Adapter," as well as now having access to the Tesla  (TSLA)  Supercharger network.

Related: Ford CEO responds to Elon Musk's offer of electric-vehicle help

Ford  (F)  customers can reserve the free adapter, which is needed for the two specific vehicles to use the network, through June 30. After that, it will cost customers $230 to purchase one. Ford has said that by 2025, its vehicles will all feature the standard NACS plug.

Starting today, eligible Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners in the US or Canada can reserve a complimentary Fast Charging Adapter for their @Ford EV and access @Tesla Superchargers by heading to https://t.co/PWyx4ynzXw pic.twitter.com/AKgU7XNQOB

— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 29, 2024

I've tested it myself and it works great. Making something this easy to use takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes, so congrats to the @Ford and @Tesla teams for making this happen.

I would also like to thank @ElonMusk and the Tesla team for their close collaboration and… pic.twitter.com/0x9hlAD8Ps

— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 29, 2024

Ford was the first automaker to forge the partnership with Tesla, followed by BMW, GM, Honda, VW, and many others.

While Ford has not clarified how many of the free adapters it currently has, Ford director of charging and energy services Ken Williams has said the product is "supply constrained" and Ford believes the initial demand will exceed supply. That means the free charger offer is very much first come, first serve. 

Ford EV owners can reserve their adapters by going to a special Ford landing page and logging in or enrolling in Ford's BlueOval Charge Network. The adapter will begin shipping out to Ford customers in late March.

Ford's moves challenge Tesla's EV advantage

While the partnerships Musk has forged with automakers bring more money to Tesla, it also takes away the exclusivity of the Supercharger network. As Tesla continues to make price cuts to current models while promising new models are on the way, such as the Roadster, many investors have become skeptical about Tesla or lost faith in the EV maker entirely.

Related: Analyst reveals why Wall Street is skeptical about Elon Musk's Tesla

Musk has been openly criticized for making multiple price cuts to Tesla models over the last few years, a move that investor Gary Black called "value destructive." Black also addressed another issue causing anxiety on Wall Street in regards to how Tesla keeps financial information on its AI projects under wraps.

"The lack of financial disclosure in regards to Tesla's AI projects made it impossible to forecast what to expect from the company in the future," Black said in a tweet on Feb. 24.

Related: Here's why the Tesla bears are starting to outnumber the bulls

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: