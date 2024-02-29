Fast-food chain closes more stores after Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Just because a restaurant chain serves food that meets current trends does not mean that it will be successful. That's because success creates copycats and competition.

It wasn't that long ago, for example, when the United States became enamored with self-serve frozen yogurt. People loved the idea of controlling their servings, mixing flavors, and going wild at the toppings bar.

When a town or city got its first frozen yogurt shop, lines were steady and business was good. As more than one opened, markets quickly became saturated and there wasn't enough business to support multiple stores with the same concept.

That led to widespread closures with frozen yogurt shops pushing each other out of business because supply vastly exceeded demand. It's not that any one business was a bad idea, but in a space where it's hard to differentiate, having too many stores in a market meant that none of them succeeded.

You can blame the same phenomenon on why some fast-food chains have failed. People love chicken wings, burgers, and other fast-food staples, but when there are too many restaurants offering similar menus in the same market, that can force weaker ones to close.

Chicken wings have become very popular. Image source&colon Shutterstock

Fast-food, casual dining chicken chain fails

Chicken wings and boneless wings have become trendy comfort food options. Fast food chains like Wing Stop and Popeye's as well as sit-down chains including Buffalo Wild Wings have made wings either a focus or basically their whole menu.

Pretty much every sports bar offers wings in some form and there are numerous ghost kitchens like Chilis' It's Just Wings that exist just to sell the popular food. Wings are arguably more popular than ever which makes sense in an age where delivery and pickup have become more common.

Chicken wings travel well and reheat easily. That made them an ideal food during the covid pandemic and their popularity has not dipped.

Unfortunately, the popularity of wings has made selling them a very competitive proposition. That led a key regional player, Wild Wing Café, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in July with between $10 and $50 million in debt.

Since that filing, the chain has seen many of its restaurants close.

Wild Wing Café made many mistakes

Before the pandemic, Wild Wing Café had planes to triple in size to over 100 locations. Its problems, however, started with a decision made by its former CEO.

"In 2021, then-CEO Steve Weigel said that the company was not betting on off-premises (even though that is the direction the restaurant industry was going), because they are an in-person experiential concept," Nation's Restaurant News reported.

That seemed like a fatal mistake given how the industry has changed since the covid pandemic.

A number of the chain's 33 locations have closed, in many cases abruptly. That was the case with its original location in Hilton Head, SC and a store in Blufton SC. On Feb. 29, Wild Wing Café's Charleston, S.C. location closed as well.

"This letter is to inform you that due to business closing, it is with regret we need to inform you we're terminating your employment with Wild Wing Cafe," the termination email sent to employees reads. "This layoff action is indefinite in duration and should be considered permanent," ABC News 4 reported.

The chain's website does not reflect every closure or restaurants that have closed in North Carolina and other markets. At least 16 of the company's restaurants have been shut down and the company has not shared any updates on the status of its attempt to reorganize.

Wild Wing Café does not have a contact email on its website. The company has not updated its Facebook page since Valentine's Day.