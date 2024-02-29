OFFERS
Chino Valley motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night

Originally Published: February 29, 2024 12:27 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, at approximately 11:23 p.m. Chino Valley Police Department officers were notified of a motorcycle crash near East Road 1 North and Belmont Way.

Officers arrived on-scene and discovered a motorcycle had driven off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Through investigation the officers determined the white 2004 Yamaha XV1700 was traveling west on East Road 1 North prior to leaving the roadway.

Two men were located near the motorcycle. One of them, Joshua Edwards, 24, of Chino Valley, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other man, 22, also from Chino Valley was transported by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for a serious injury.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.

