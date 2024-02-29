Buying a new car is finally cheaper, but prices remain steeply higher than pre-pandemic levels

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night Video from Fain Signature Group shows proposed site for sand, gravel operation Prescott’s police, fire pension currently 97.6% funded Katee Norris, a labor and delivery nurse, finds ‘passion’ in helping others find their path HUSD Governing Board unanimously approves 2024-25 restructuring $100M needed in improvements for Prescott Police and Fire Community in Brief: Town of Prescott Valley seeking board applicants Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Buying a new car is finally cheaper, but prices remain steeply higher than pre-pandemic levels

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 29, 2024 2:41 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, February 29.

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Wall Street is looking ahead to a big lineup of Fed speakers Friday. Traders will be paying close attention to the comments for hints into the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. Ahead of the speakers, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that it’s still too soon to cut interest rates as inflation remains above the targeted 2 percent. Markets are now pricing in a 22 percent chance of a rate cut in May.

In other news - Americans on the hunt for a new car are finally getting a break. After almost three years of increasing sticker prices, the cost of a new vehicle is slowly cooling, and in some cases, falling.

According to Edmunds.com, the average price for a new vehicle in the U.S. fell to $47,338 in January 2024 - a 1.2 percent year-over-year drop, and down almost 2.5 percent from December 2022 prices.

One of the biggest factors is inventory. After years of low supply, car dealerships finally have enough vehicles to keep up with demand.

According to Cox Automotive, dealerships had a collective 2.61 million new cars, trucks, and S.U.V’s on their lots at the end of January 2024. That’s about 900,000 more vehicles than dealers had at the same time in 2023. However, inventories are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, which reached roughly 4 million.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: