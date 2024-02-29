Amazon's no. 1 bestselling steam cleaner has sold over 70,000 times recently, and it only costs $41

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cleaning with chemicals might be effective for sanitization, but it can be risky, especially for people with kids and pets. Instead of using potentially hazardous products around your home, it might be worth trying a new way of cleaning that only involves an affordable machine and water.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are turning to the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe Steam Cleaner for cleansing hard surfaces like kitchen appliances, countertops, sinks, bathtubs, and more. It's the no. 1 bestseller in the handheld steamers category, and it's even cheaper than some of the other options at just $41. Over 70,000 units have been sold in the past 30 days, which likely means people are rushing to buy one just in time for spring cleaning.

It comes with everything you need to complete multiple jobs, including a water cup and nine interchangeable attachments (an accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, detail brush, and a microfiber pad). The brand states that the cleaner is effective in removing dirt, grim, and grease and sanitizes surfaces from up to 99.99% of germs and bacteria by only using steam from water.

Bissell SteamShot Deluxe Hard Surface Steam Cleaner, $41 at Amazon

The user-friendly design is easy to figure out, and all you have to do to get started is fill the 6.6-ounce water tank, secure the lid, and plug it in. Within 30 seconds, it'll heat up, and once you choose the right attachment for the job, it'll be ready to start steam cleaning. It features a control lever that allows you to have full control over how much steam is released at a time. This is great for small jobs when you don't need an overpowering amount of pressure.

When you're done using it or need a water refill, be sure to unplug the machine before depressurizing and wait at least five minutes before removing the cap — it might be hot, so having an oven mitt on standby is advised.

Considering this steamer is so versatile, we aren't surprised that it has racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings. Several people said they wish they had purchased one sooner, and others claim that it saves so much time.

"I can't even believe the ease and effectiveness of this device," one reviewer wrote. "It works well on tough spots and eliminates scrubbing. I'm excited about the Bissell Steam Shot and plan to give it as a gift this Christmas. A real bang for the cost."

"Impulse-purchased this on Prime Day 'cause the price was good and I'm looking for any alternative to chemical cleaning," another shopper said. "So easy to use, lightweight, and powerful! On just one fill of the tank, I cleaned the base of my sink faucet, the grout in my shower, the toilet base, and even the cabinets! Not only chemical-free, but also I'm using way less paper towels, no scrubbing needed!"

For just $41, you really can't go wrong with the Bissell SteamShot Deluxe Steam Cleaner, especially since it comes with 10 useful attachments and doesn't require any cleaning solution.