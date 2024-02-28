Why the largest supermarket merger in history is being blocked

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Video from Fain Signature Group shows proposed site for sand, gravel operation Prescott’s police, fire pension currently 97.6% funded Katee Norris, a labor and delivery nurse, finds ‘passion’ in helping others find their path HUSD Governing Board unanimously approves 2024-25 restructuring $100M needed in improvements for Prescott Police and Fire Community in Brief: Town of Prescott Valley seeking board applicants Arizona in critical need of blood donations for sickle cell disease patients Prescott man convicted of sexual exploitation, faces 100 years in prison Sharlot Hall Museum, Prescott schools invite community to celebrate Leap Day Picture This: Winter not letting go

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why the largest supermarket merger in history is being blocked

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: February 28, 2024 11 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, February 28.

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Markets are continuing to react to the final few quarterly earnings reports. With over 80 percent of companies in the S&P reporting, a majority have impressed investors, revealing continued strength in the final quarter of 2023. Investors are looking ahead to a crucial inflation report and jobless claims Thursday, and an array of Fed speakers Friday.

In other news, the biggest supermarket merger in history has hit a roadblock. The Federal Trade Commission is suing to halt the merger between Kroger and Albertsons, two of the largest grocery chains in the U.S.

Kroger announced plans to buy Albertsons in October of 2022 for nearly 25 billion dollars. The companies own dozens of chains including Safeway, Vons, and Fred Meyer. If the merger was completed, the duo would operate more than 5,000 stores with over 700,000 employees in different states.

The F-T-C claims the proposed merger would limit competition in the industry, leading to higher prices. This comes at a time when Americans are already strained by inflated grocery prices… According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumers are spending 20 percent more on groceries since 2020.

The two companies are criticizing the move, with Kroger saying this lawsuit will actually harm consumers, resulting in higher prices. Kroger argues that the FTC’s move will only strengthen the likes of bigger grocery chains like Walmart and Costco, allowing them to increase their dominance of the industry.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: