Ticket prices for Caitlin Clark's final college home game are insanely high

Saturday could very well be Caitlin Clark's final game in Iowa, so it's no surprise that tickets are at all-time levels.

The "get-in" price for a seat to the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, Mar. 3 sits at $454, which is 34% more expensive than the same market for the game between Iowa and Michigan that saw Clark break the scoring record for women's basketball, ticketing site TickPick told TheStreet.

This is the most expensive game in the history of women's basketball. TheStreet&solGetty

A front row ticket in Section NN, which is by the half court line, is the most expensive at a price of $3,853.

The average ticket price is $577, making this game the most expensive in the history of women's basketball, NCAA or WNBA. And Clark's games this year dominate the rest of the top ten list too, according to TickPick:

Ohio State at Iowa (3/3/24): $577 Michigan at Iowa (2/15/24): $394 ($531 last 7 days) Illinois at Iowa (2/25/24): $381 Indiana at Iowa (1/13/24): $273 Northwestern at Iowa (1/31/24): $256 Alabama at South Carolina (2/22/24): $190 Nebraska at Iowa (1/27/24): $173 2022 WNBA All-Star Game (7/10/22): $150 Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces at NY Liberty (10/25/23): $148 Penn State at Iowa (2/8/24): $142

Aside from this potentially being Clark's final home game, the match-up alone is a massive draw. Clark's Hawkeyes are the sixth ranked team in the country, while the Buckeyes are second in the country, behind only the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Buckeyes are also sporting a 14-game winning streak, though they face the last team that beat them, the Michigan Wolverines, on Thursday, Feb. 29, before facing Iowa.

But it also isn't a given that this will be Clark's final home game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark has the option of extending for one more year with Iowa.

While Clark will likely be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft if she decides to go pro, the option of staying in Iowa and fighting for National Championship is still on the table. UConn's Paige Bueckers, who was projected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, already announced that she would be returning for her additional year.

