These much-loved Beats headphones are getting a major upgrade

Considering Beats reintroduced the iconic Studio over-ear headphones as the Studio Pros in 2023, it might not be the biggest surprise that the audio brand is working on a new version of its Solo on-ear headphones.

When checking out the most recent iOS 17.4 beta (technically the “RC” or release candidate version that typically arrives shortly before a broader release), MacRumors contributor Aaron (@aaronp613 on X) found references and images for the Beats Solo 4 in three colors: blue, pink, and black.

Like the Studio Pros, the new Solo 4 features a more modern look destined to sit on your ears. From the renderings, it looks as if there is still ample cushioning in the earcups and top band, but the overall design fits more within the current Beats lineup.

Beats Solo 4 are expected to support Spatial Audio, and the code matches that. With this, these on-ear headphones can place elements of a song around you for a more immersive listening experience. Considering the Studio Pros and in-ear Fit Pros offer personalized Spatial Audio, we’d expect to see that trickle down to the Solo 4.

The last time Beats unveiled a new Solo headphones was the third generation in 2016. Beats Solo 3 was launched with Apple’s W1 chip inside for fast pairing, 40 hours of battery life, a fast-charge function, and a comfortable design. While this leak doesn’t provide details on the processor inside, Beats will likely opt for its own processor, which provides a pretty equal feature set across iOS and Android ecosystems.

We know the Solo 4s will opt for a USB-C charging port, which is excellent news, and hopefully, Beats can still deliver about 40 hours of battery life. We wouldn’t expect to see active noise cancellation or other listening modes because these are on-ear.

With the Beats Solo 3 priced at $199.95 officially—though you can score them for cheaper at authorized resellers—and Studio Pro at $349.99, we’d expect the Solo 4 to come somewhere between $199 and $300, potentially around $250.

Since the Beats Solo 4 are already being built into an upcoming software release, we could likely see them launch officially this Spring. It’s possible we could see some MLS players rocking these on the pitch as well, as Beats is now the official consumer audio products partner of Major League Soccer (MLS).

